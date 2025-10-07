Auburn tennis facility to receive facelift

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN – The Yarbrough Tennis Center will soon receive major cosmetic upgrades after the Auburn City Council on Tuesday approved two contracts to resurface courts at the facility.

Those contracts — one for $127,000 and one for $98,000 — will see Headley Construction Corporation resurface 16 hydro-clay courts and 12 hard courts at the 18-year-old complex.

According to the city, the resurfacing projects are required to address natural wear and tear due to weather and everyday usage. Specifically, the projects will replace lost surface material, restore proper moisture retention and drainage, address cracks and unevenness and restore proper traction and lines to protect the base structures and improve safety and performance.

Parks and Recreation director Alison Hall said the clay courts require resurfacing every three to five years, and the hard courts require resurfacing every seven to 10 years.

Documents included as part of Tuesday’s council meeting did not include a timeline for when the project could be expected to be completed. They also did not include whether Auburn University, which uses the center for its tennis team and jointly maintains the facility with the city, would financially contribute to the resurfacing projects.

In other business