Auburn tennis facility to receive facelift

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT
FOR THE OBSERVER
AUBURN – The Yarbrough Tennis Center will soon receive major cosmetic upgrades after the Auburn City Council on Tuesday approved two contracts to resurface courts at the facility.
Those contracts — one for $127,000 and one for $98,000 — will see Headley Construction Corporation resurface 16 hydro-clay courts and 12 hard courts at the 18-year-old complex.
According to the city, the resurfacing projects are required to address natural wear and tear due to weather and everyday usage. Specifically, the projects will replace lost surface material, restore proper moisture retention and drainage, address cracks and unevenness and restore proper traction and lines to protect the base structures and improve safety and performance.
Parks and Recreation director Alison Hall said the clay courts require resurfacing every three to five years, and the hard courts require resurfacing every seven to 10 years.
Documents included as part of Tuesday’s council meeting did not include a timeline for when the project could be expected to be completed. They also did not include whether Auburn University, which uses the center for its tennis team and jointly maintains the facility with the city, would financially contribute to the resurfacing projects.
In other business
- The council announced two vacancies on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Those terms will begin on Dec. 1 and end on Nov. 30, 2029. The council will make those appointments at its Nov. 4 meeting.
- The council approved a special events retail alcohol license for B and B Sigma Chi.
- The council approved a 30-day special retail alcohol license for Country’s Barbecue, which is located at the 350 Duncan Drive Green Space.
- The council approved a special events retail alcohol license for Plainsman Park.
- The council approved a special events retail ABC license for Plainsman Park.
- The council approved a $3,040 taxpayer penalty waiver request for Hilton Garden Inn. All delinquent taxes and interest have been paid, and the company had not previously requested a penalty waiver.
- The council approved a $1,392 taxpayer penalty waiver request for Scheel’s All Sports. All delinquent taxes and interest have been paid, and the company had not previously requested a penalty waiver.
- The council approved a $176,000 funding agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for fiber optic cable installation along N. Dean Road from Annalue Drive to Opelika Road and along Opelika Road from N. Dean Road to Mall Parkway.
- The council approved a $107,922 contract with C Spire Business for the renewal of Cisco voice services.
- The council approved a $228,408 contract with CARE Humane Society for animal sheltering services for fiscal year 2026.
- The council approved an infrastructure development agreement with Cleveland Brothers to construct a connection between Bonny Glenn Road and Hamilton Road through the Woodson Hills street network.
- The council approved an $80,000 contract with Evergreen Landscaping Company for interchange landscape maintenance at Exit 50 and Exit 57.
- The council approved a $31,980 contract with Floyd Service Company to install a Musco Sports Lighting system on the Martin Luther King Park baseball field.
- The council approved a $113,943 contract with Hise Contracting Solutions to extend the storm sewer at 358 Estate Ave.
- The council approved $188,595 contract with Kronos SaaShr to purchase UKG time clocks for time and attendance software.
- The council approved a $30,471 contract with McSweeney Auto to purchase a 2026 Chevrolet Crew Cab 4×2 pickup truck for the Parks and Recreation Department.
- The council approved a $57,549 contract with North America Fire Equipment Company to purchase a Paratech Rescue Kit.
- The council approved a $39,912 contract with Stivers Ford Lincoln to purchase a 2025 Ford F-150 Supercrew 4×2 pickup truck for the Parks and Recreation Department.
- The council approved a $93,280 contract with Structural Restoration Solutions for the reconstruction of the pedestrian bridge enclosure in the Gay Street Parking Deck.
- The council approved a $58,351 contract with Stryker Medical to purchase a Life Pak 35 heart monitor for the Fire Department.
- The council accepted public drainage and utility easements from Cary Crossing near 2811 E. University Drive.
- The council accepted a public drainage and utility easement from Coach’s Corner 2025 near 652 Haley Lane.
- The council accepted various rights-of-way from the Industrial Development Board of the City of Auburn at the Webster Road Subdivision located near 460 Webster Road.
- The council voted to establish one stop sign, one 25 MPH speed limit sign, four one-way signs, four regulatory roundabout yield/circulation signs and four roundabout circulation signs in the Woodward Oaks Subdivision.
- The council voted to establish new traffic signs in various subdivisions. Those subdivisions include Arbor Woods, Asheton Glenn, High Grove, Mimms Trail, Old Samford, Quail Chase, Rockhouse Farms and The Preserve.
- The council approved a non-exclusive franchise agreement with Uniti Fiber GulfCo to maintain the city’s fiber optic cable network.
- The council approved a $701,800 contract with JACOBS Engineering Group for professional consulting engineering services as part of the Northside WPCF Pump Station project.
- The council approved a $873,071 contract with Sunbelt Fire to purchase an E-One Custom Pumper Truck for the Fire Department.