Commission discusses bulk pickup program for disabled, elderly citizens

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission discussed instituting a new program to aide the elderly and disabled with the bulk debris pickup program.

As the county currently has a bulk pickup program utilizing sites within the county, those who are elderly or disabled can have a hard time disposing of bulk waste because it can be difficult to transport.

According to the county, the purpose is to “provide a monthly, bulk debris pickup program for eligible elderly or disabled residents who cannot reasonably self-haul bulky items to a disposal site.”

The program would allow for one pickup from the curb a month by call-in.

Those who qualify include those who are over 72, or over 65 with limited mobility issues. Those who receive SSI/SSDI or VA Disability benefits (greater or equal to a 60% rating) also qualify or those who have a licensed clinician’s certification stating a functional mobility limitation. Additionally, those who hold a current disabled services card with the mobility impairment designation qualify.

The household must be an “active county curbside address.”

Types of items for pickup would include furniture, rugs or yard debris. For more information or a more thorough list, see the county’s website here: www.leeco.us/government/lee_county_commission/agendas_minutes/index.php.

The commission did not make any decisions Monday, but Probate Judge Jere Colley said everyone was on board.

Other Business: