MasterChef All-Stars Live welcomes MasterChef Junior Bryson McGlynn to the show

Multi-City Tour brings fan-favorite TV chefs to for Live Cooking competitions with audience participation.

MasterChef All-Stars Live! is a high-energy stage show based on the hit competition series with live cooking battles, fan interaction, Q&A sessions with the TV chefs and opportunities for audience members to participate. Past MasterChef Junior Champion and Alabama resident, Bryson McGlynn, winner Season 9, will join the all-star cast and make a special appearance at MasterChef All-Stars LIVE! at the Jay & Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn on Sept. 30 and to the BJCC Theatre in Birmingham on Oct. 15.

Tickets available now at www.mastercheflivetour.com.

WHO:



Bryson – better known as Cookin’ With Cheese Curd – is a 13-year-old culinary prodigy whose passion for food began at the age of three and has taken him to kitchens across the world. Bryson is the winner of MasterChef Junior Season 9 and the Alabama State Wild Game Champion, earning national recognition for his signature Venison Wellington.

His culinary journey has led him to cook for athletes, governors and live television audiences. Bryson recently cooked for the FDNY 9/11 firefighters during the Tunnel to Towers Mobile 9/11 Museum event — a moment that meant the world to him as a proud supporter of first responders. Most recently, Bryson became part of a first-of-its-kind collaboration between MasterChef Junior and Hyatt Dreams Resorts, where his exclusive menu is featured at resorts across its portfolio. He continues to build partnerships with top culinary brands such as Hestan Culinary, Shun Cutlery, Jealous Devil Charcoal, Camp Chef, Kamado Joe and Lane’s BBQ to create innovative content and recipes.

Michael Leonard, Winner, Season 14

Michael Leonard, winner of MasterChef Season 14, embodies a bold cooking style and holds strong intuition in the kitchen. Since the wrap up of the show, he has focused on growing his brand through food content, private dinners and time spent working in professional kitchens. He’s now building out FlavorPerfection — a platform for new projects focused on his passion for food that connects with people.



Gerron Hurt, Winner, Season 9

Gerron Hurt rose to culinary fame as the Season 9 winner of hit culinary competition series, MasterChef. Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, Gerron impressed judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez with his southern-inspired dishes and heartfelt cooking style. Since his victory, Gerron has continued to pursue his culinary dreams, sharing his love for food through cooking demonstrations, collaborations and inspiring others with his journey from educator to acclaimed chef. His win on MasterChef not only validated his talent but also solidified his place in the culinary world as a rising star with a promising future.

