Trinity claims second win of inaugural season

BY ROB DAVIS

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Trinity Christian Eagles overcame an early deficit Friday night at Moore Stadium, defeating the visiting Evangel Christian Lions 31-22.

The Eagles improved to 2-2 on the season behind a scrappy offense and a defense that held the Lions scoreless in the second half, after allowing 22 points in the first half.

“This was just a tremendous effort on the part of our boys tonight,” Trinity head football coach Mike Adams said. “We’ve only got four boys who’ve ever played a down of football before this year.”

Trinity’s lack of experienced players was evident early on, as the Lions’ London Belcher returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for the game’s first touchdown. However, Trinity responded on the next possession, as David Railey scored on an 8-yard pass from Nate Riddle to tie the score at 6 after a missed two point conversion.

From there it seemed Evangel would run away with the game, as the Lions scored on drives of 89 and 85 yards, capped off by a 1-yard touchdown pass from Donel Harris to DJ Dorsey. Belcher scored from five yards out to complete the two-point conversion, making the score 22-6 in favor of the Lions.

However, with just 3:15 remaining in the first half, Trinity managed to score on a 39-yard run by Riddle. The two-point conversion try was no good, and the score at half-time was 22-12 in favor of the visiting Lions.

“We went over there at half-time and said trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him and he will make your path great,” Adams said. “All I asked them to do was to do their best and do it to the glory of God.”

The Eagles certainly took the words from their coach to heart in the second half, taking the kick to begin the third quarter, and using four consecutive pass plays to reach the end zone. The drive was capped off by a 12-yard pass from quarterback William Dooley to Reid House in the back right corner of the end zone. Aiden Hahn ran it in for the two-point conversion, and Trinity found themselves back in the game trailing 22-19.

“I think we have the best receivers in the conference,” Dooley said. “We feel like we’re getting better every week.”

Trinity tied the score at 22 with 6:45 remaining in the third quarter, when Hahn booted a 32-yard field goal. At that point in the game, you could feel the momentum change in favor of the Eagles.

Led by brothers Nate and Josh Riddle, the Eagles defense completely stifled the Lions offense the entire second half.

“We got a bunch of guys who are just so coachable,” Adams said. “Our defense played their hearts out, and got tougher as the game went on.”

Trinity took the lead for the first time with 10:22 remaining in the game. After forcing Evangel to turn the ball over on downs, the Eagles used a mixture of runs and pass plays to get to the Lions one yard line, where Nate Riddle bulled his way in for the touchdown.

With just 2:45 remaining in the game, The Eagles iced the victory when Hahn kicked a 20-yard field goal, giving Trinity a 31-22 lead, which would prove to be the final score.

Trinity Christian School travels to Atmore, Alabama this Friday to face the undefeated Escambia Cougars. Game time is set for 7 p.m.