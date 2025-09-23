OIDA announces workforce development initiative

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — The Opelika Industrial Development Authority (OIDA) announced its support of a workforce development initiative through a scholarship contribution to the Southern Union State Community College Foundation. This scholarship is earmarked for students pursuing technical education programs, with the goal of further equipping Opelika’s manufacturing workforce with the skilled talent needed to thrive.

The partnership between OIDA and Southern Union (SUSCC) underscores a shared commitment to strengthening the pipeline of highly trained workers for local industries. By supporting technical education students, the scholarship will help ensure that employers in Opelika have access to job-ready talent prepared to meet the demands of today’s advanced manufacturing environment.

Grace Dark, project manager of Workforce Development for the city of Opelika, emphasized the importance of this collaboration.

“Our community continues to grow because of the strength of our workforce,” she said. “By investing in students, we are not only helping individuals achieve their career goals but also supporting our industries with the skilled workforce they need to remain competitive.”