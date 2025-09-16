Walton receives Best Lawyers Award

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Will O. (Trip) Walton, aka “The Fighter,” has been included in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world.

Walton practices personal injury litigation at Walton Law Firm PC in Auburn.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

“For more than 40 years, the rigorous methodology of Best Lawyers has ensured the integrity and esteem of our legal recognitions,” said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. “It is with great pleasure that we continue to provide potential clients with the pinnacle measurement of credibility through our Best Lawyers awards as they search for counsel.”

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.