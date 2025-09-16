Opelika Council approves $90.4 million FY26 budget

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council approved its fiscal year 2026 budget during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The projected income from sales tax is just over $51 million — a slight increase from fiscal year 2025. The total general fund revenue forecast for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2026 is $90,403,973 with projected expenditures of $90,528,284.

