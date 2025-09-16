Opelika Council approves $90.4 million FY26 budget

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER
OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council approved its fiscal year 2026 budget during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The projected income from sales tax is just over $51 million — a slight increase from fiscal year 2025. The total general fund revenue forecast for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2026 is $90,403,973 with projected expenditures of $90,528,284.
OTHER BUSINESS
- Mayor Gary Fuller announced the appointment of Tom Penton to the Opelika Planning Commission for an existing term that will expire Feb. 15, 2026.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure for the National Night Out Event on Oct. 7.
- The council approved expense reports from various city departments.
- The council approved a motion to designate city personal property as surplus and authorized its disposal.
- The council approved emergency repair to the Northeast Industrial Park Lift Station 16 Force Main and Sewer Conveyance System. The cost of the repair will be just over $600,000 and performed by Webb Utilities & Construction LLC.
- The council approved the purchase of a 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4WD Crew Cab from McSweeney Auto Group for a price just under $50,000.
- The council approved the purchase of a 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD Z71 from McSweeney Auto Group for a price just under $68,000.
- The council approved an additional co-location license agreement with Core Scientific. The current total monthly cost of the rental of space and connectivity is $2,387.04, with a total amount of $83,933.44. The total cost of the additional rental of space and connectivity is a one-time charge of $3,886.20 and $97,200 to be paid monthly in the amount of $2,700. The monthly payments will be increased to $5,087.04 and shall be paid from the Information Technology Budget.
- The council approved the purchase of Playground Equipment for West Ridge Park from GameTime in the amount of $262,090.99.
- The council approved the annual excess loss insurance contract with Granular Insurance Company.
- The council approved the annual General Liability Insurance Agreement with Marsh & McLennan Agency for an amount not to exceed $1,262,154.40.
- The council approved a contract for employee vision care with Mutual of Omaha – EyeMed.
- The council approved a proposal for Term Life and Accidental D&D Insurance with Mutual of Omaha. For eligible full-time employees, the amount of insurance coverage shall be $25,000. For qualified retirees, the amount of insurance coverage shall be $6,000.
- The council approved an extension of tax abatements originally approved in 2023 for HL Mando America Corporation until Dec. 31, 2026.
- The council approved a contract for services with Integrea Community Mental Health System. The city shall pay Integrea the sum of $300,000, payable in three consecutive annual installments of $100,000 each, utilizing opioid settlement funds.
- The council approved a special appropriation of $3 million to Southern Union State Community College to assist in its efforts to offer on-campus housing at its Opelika campus to boost retention and graduation rates and to attract students for its specialized programs. The funds are to be used exclusively to acquire real property and construct an on-campus residence hall at the SUSCC Opelika campus.
- The council approved a special appropriation of $1,250 for the National Night Out Event on Oct. 7.
- The council approved a special appropriation of $3,000 to Opelika Parks and Recreation for the annual Health Fair at the Sportsplex.
- The council approved the transfer of current year city council discretionary fund balances as follows:
Ward I – $0 miscellaneous projects, current year balance.
Ward II – $1,648 miscellaneous projects, current year balance.
Ward III – $926 miscellaneous projects, current year balance.
Ward IV – $1,986 miscellaneous projects, current year balance.
Ward V – $6,198 miscellaneous projects, current year balance.
- The council voted to amend the Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone 304.5 acres of land located in the 3000 block of Ridge Road from R-3 and C-2 to the Woodhaven Planned Unit Development. The proposed development is a residential development consisting of approximately 624 single-family home lots.
- The council voted to amend Chapter 14 of the City Code of Ordinances – Vapor Products Excise Tax.
- The council introduced an ordinance to amend Chapter 28 of the City Code of Ordinances – Electric Rates and Surplus Revenues for its first reading.
The proposed monthly customer charge for the next four years, from 2026 through 2029, shall be set as follows:
2026: $23.50
2027: $24.50
2028: $25.50
2029: $26.50
The proposed energy charge is as follows:
First 600 kWh — $0.0835/kWh, effective Jan. 1, 2026
Next 600 kWh — $0.0755/kWh, effective Jan. 1, 2026 and
All additional kWh — $0.0744/kWh, effective Jan. 1, 2026.
According to City Attorney Guy Gunter, while the customer rate is increasing, the energy rate is decreasing and it is anticipated that the average customer will not see an increase in their power bills.
During the public comments section, a concerned citizen, Tabitha Vasilas, expressed her concern over an upcoming event at the Opelika Public Library where it will be hosting author Grady Hendrix who is planning to discuss his book, “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls.”
“Whether you believe it or not, we are in a spiritual war and this is real stuff,” Vasilas said. “If we allow and permit something of that magnitude to come into this community and infiltrate the hearts and minds of our young people, we will regret it.”