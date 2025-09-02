Police Reports | Week of Sept. 1, 2025

Former Opelika mayoral candidate arrested on a perjury charge

BY ANITA STIEFEL

MANAGING EDITOR

OPELIKA — Herman Barnes, who ran for mayor in Opelika’s recent municipal election, was arrested Aug. 28 by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s deputies at his residence there. The warrant, from Lee County, included. a charge of second-degree perjury. Barnes was booked into the Lee County Jail and released on $1,000 bond.

Barnes, 61, stands accused of being untruthful on his campaign application forms.

The complaint reads, “On or about June 24, 2025, swore, with intent to mislead a public servant in the performance of his or her duty and said defendant’s statement was material to the action, proceeding or matter involved, to-wit: swore under penalty of perjury and signed a statement of candidacy to run for elected office with the city of Opelika, Alabama, and was thereafter placed on the ballot for said election based on the sworn statement knowing that defendant was not a resident of the municipality and not a qualified elector.”

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere released the following statement: “Mr. Herman Barnes has been charged with Perjury in the Second Degree. Because this case involves allegations of election irregularities in a municipal election, the District Attorney’s Office is overseeing the investigation and prosecution. Protecting the integrity of the electoral process is essential to maintaining public trust, and our office is committed to ensuring accountability under the law.”

Montgomery man charged with murder, robbery for February incident

CONTRIBUTED BY APD

AUBURN — On Aug. 28, Auburn Police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, arrested Mardrekus Ja Quan Lee, 23, of Montgomery on felony warrants charging him with murder and robbery first degree.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on Feb. 15. Auburn Police responded to a shots fired call near the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive and located a 33-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Preliminary investigative developments indicated that the suspect was acquainted with the victim and that the assault was not a random incident.

First responders rendered medical aid to the victim before transporting him by ambulance. The victim was admitted and remained hospitalized for more than a month before succumbing to his injuries in late March.

After further investigation, Lee was developed as a suspect and arrest warrants for murder and robbery first degree were obtained. On May 2, the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force in Montgomery located Lee and arrested him in obedience to the warrants.

Lee was transported to the Mac Sim Butler Detention Facility in Montgomery where he was held in reference to other unrelated charges. On Aug. 28, he was transported to the Lee County Jail, where Auburn detectives executed the arrest warrants. Lee is currently being held without bond, pending further judicial review.

Wetumpka man accused of firing gun into vehicles near Toomer’s Corner

CONTRIBUTED BY APD

AUBURN — On Aug. 30, Auburn Police arrested Le’Gregory Ty’reil Blanks, 19, of Wetumpka on felony warrants charging him with four counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle and reckless endangerment.

The arrest stems from Auburn Police responding to shots fired when officers patrolling in the downtown area heard gunfire during the early morning hours of Aug. 30. Police located the crime scene and confirmed that multiple unoccupied vehicles were struck by gunfire near the 100 block of North College Street. The unknown suspect fled the area prior to officers arrival.

Blanks was developed as a suspect and Auburn Police Department detectives, with assistance from Elmore County Sheriff’s Office deputies, located him in Wetumpka. After further investigation, he was arrested for charges associated with the incident.

Blanks was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $21,000 bond.

Auburn woman arrested for felony aggravated cruelty to animals

CONTRIBUTED BY APD

AUBURN — On Aug. 25, Auburn Police arrested Ashley Susan Graham, 25, of Auburn on a felony warrant charging her with aggravated cruelty to animals.

The arrest stems from officers responding to an animal cruelty complaint near the 400 block of North Dean Road on Aug. 25. Police were notified that deceased household animals were located in a residence by a complainant. Auburn Animal Control responded and joined Auburn Police in an investigation.

Graham was developed as a suspect. She was located by police, and evidence indicated that the death of the animals occurred under conditions that were in violation of Alabama state law 13A-11-14.1.

Following her arrest, Graham was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

Beauregard couple face charges of sexual abuse

CONTRIBUTED BY OPD

OPELIKA — Opelika Police Detectives recently began investigating allegations of sexual abuse that occurred more than 15 years ago. The victims, now adults, recently came forward to report abuse that they experienced as children over a period of several years.

On Aug. 29, Opelika Detectives and the Lee County SWAT Team conducted a search warrant at a residence in Beauregard. At the residence, Michael Earl Adams, 64, was arrested for first degree rape, two charges of first degree sodomy, two charges of sexual torture and two charges of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

His wife, Malissa Denise Jolley Adams, 56, was arrested for two charges of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old and first degree sodomy.

Both are being held at the Lee County Detention Center awaiting an Aniah’s Law Hearing.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Montgomery man arrested for multiple auto burglaries, eluding

CONTRIBUTED BY APD

AUBURN — On Aug. 26, Auburn Police arrested Cadarius Dajuan Perry, 29, of Montgomery on charges of three counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, two counts of second degree theft of property, attempting to elude and third degree theft of property.

The arrest stems from Auburn Police receiving a report of an auto burglary located in the 1700 block of South College Street on Aug. 26. A victim reported that a suspect was seen inside the victim’s vehicle before exiting and leaving the area. The victim confirmed the suspect had stolen property from the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was quickly located by police near the 2500 block of Buccee’s Boulevard. As officers attempted to engage the vehicle in a traffic stop, a vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle made entrance onto Interstate 85 South before colliding with police vehicles near mile marker 41. The suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended and identified.

During the investigation, evidence was recovered associated with two additional auto burglaries that occurred on Aug. 26 near the 100 block of East University Drive. Perry was arrested for charges related to the auto burglaries and for fleeing. He was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $21,500 bond.

Auburn Police investigating call-in threat to building on AU campus

CONTRIBUTED BY APD

AUBURN — On Aug. 27, the Auburn Police Department received a call reporting a threat at a building located in the 200 block of Mell Street on the Auburn University campus.

Officers responded and searched the building while access was temporarily closed and occupants were evacuated. The search confirmed that no threat was present, and further investigation determined the call was fabricated.

The unfounded threat associated with this incident is a felony as defined by Alabama state law. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any related information is encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3100. Information can also be reported by calling or texting the tip line at (334) 246-1391 or by emailing police@auburnalabama.org.

Inmate found deceased in his cell

CONTRIBUTED BY LCSO

LEE COUNTY — On Aug. 31 at approximately 9:08 p.m., a Lee County inmate was found deceased in his cell by Lee County Corrections deputies.

The inmate, identified as Aaron Dwight Johnson, 47, of Opelika, was found lying on the floor of his assigned cell. Initial indications are that he may have suffered some type of medical issue. There were no signs of foul play observed at the time.

Johnson was in the Lee County Detention Center for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

As is standard procedure, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office was called to conduct an independent investigation of the inmate’s death. The deceased has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for a postmortem examination and once completed, the investigation results will be submitted to the Lee County District Attorney for presentation to a grand jury.