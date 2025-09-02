Opelika City Council certifies election results

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — In a special called meeting held at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 2, the Opelika City Council canvassed and approved the election results of the municipal election held on Aug. 26.

See page A10 for the official results and public notice.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Opelika’s City Council and Mayor Gary Fuller recognized Opelika Main Street during Tuesday night’s meeting. Main Street recently received awards from Main Street Alabama for its work in Opelika.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

The council held a public hearing for a weed abatement assessment for property located at 8 17th Place. The council later voted to approved the assessment.

The council held a public hearing pertaining to the proposed amendment of the Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone 304.5 acres of land located in the 3000 block Ridge Road from R-3 and C-2 to a planned unit development (PUD). Viva Opelika LLC is the owner of record of property. The project is named the Woodhaven Planned Unit Development and proposes 624 single-family home lots consisting of a mix of 50-, 60- and 90-foot wide lots. The council later introduced the proposed amendment for its first reading.

IN OTHER BUSINESS