Opelika City Council certifies election results

BY MICHELLE KEY
PUBLISHER
OPELIKA — In a special called meeting held at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 2, the Opelika City Council canvassed and approved the election results of the municipal election held on Aug. 26.
See page A10 for the official results and public notice.
TUESDAY NIGHT
Opelika’s City Council and Mayor Gary Fuller recognized Opelika Main Street during Tuesday night’s meeting. Main Street recently received awards from Main Street Alabama for its work in Opelika.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
The council held a public hearing for a weed abatement assessment for property located at 8 17th Place. The council later voted to approved the assessment.
The council held a public hearing pertaining to the proposed amendment of the Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone 304.5 acres of land located in the 3000 block Ridge Road from R-3 and C-2 to a planned unit development (PUD). Viva Opelika LLC is the owner of record of property. The project is named the Woodhaven Planned Unit Development and proposes 624 single-family home lots consisting of a mix of 50-, 60- and 90-foot wide lots. The council later introduced the proposed amendment for its first reading.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure for the annual “On The Tracks” Event on Oct. 3.
- The council approved a bid of $57,107.18 to Irby for Wildlife Animal Protection materials for Substation 10.
- The council approved the purchase of eight 2025 Chevy Police Tahoes from Donohoo Chevrolet in the amount of nearly $400,000 for the Opelika Police Department.
- The council approved a bid from East Alabama Paving Inc. for the amount of nearly $1.6 million for the Gateway Drive resurfacing and shared use path project.
- The council approved a $1.5 million city-wide ADA improvements project to be completed by J C Construction.
- The council approved the purchase of 289.71 stream mitigation credits from Westervelt Ecological Services for the Gwen Mill Road Extension Project. The cost is a little more than $42,000.
- The council approved the purchase of 2,015.21 stream mitigation credits from Westervelt for the Thomason Drive Extension Project for a cost of $292,205.45.
- The council approved the purchase of 468.50 stream mitigation credits and .19 wetland mitigation credits from Headwaters for Thomason Drive Extension Project for a combined cost of $86,802.50.
- The council approved a Professional Services Supplemental Agreement with AECOM Technical Services Inc. for the Mill Village Roundabout Design Project. The project cost increase is $23,614.02 and the total cost $109,655.02.
- The council approved the sale of a 2011 Ford truck to the Opelika City Board of Education for the amount of $2,000.
- The council approved a resolution to authorize a Group Health Insurance Contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama.
- The council approved an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance & Map for Bridgewater PUD on Logan Drive to rezone 211 acres of land from R-1 and C-3 to a PUD. Freeman JJLP is the owner of record for the property.
- The council approved an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance & Map for the Mayfair PUD on South Uniroyal Road to rezone 174.2 acres from R-1 and M-1 to a PUD. Rebecca Walton Young and Oline Walton Price are the owners of record of the property.
- The council approved an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance & Map for The Mill PUD on 1st Avenue to rezone 1.37 acres out of 39.64 acres from C-2 to a PUD and and an amendment to the current PUD. Opelika Mill Holdings LLC is the owner of record of the property.
- The council approved an annexation petition by Rebecca Walton Young and Oline Walton Price, to annex 32.6 acres of land located at 2270 Old Columbus Road.
- The council approved an ordinance to accept a Rights-Of-Way Use Agreement with Uniti Fiber Gulfco LLC.
- The council introduced an ordinance to Amend Chapter 14 of the City Code of Ordinances — Vapor Products Excise Tax for its first reading.