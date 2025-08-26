Eddie Smith to be the next Mayor of Opelika

BY MICHELLE KEY

OPELIKA — Opelika’s Municipal Election was held Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The following results are still unofficial and will be canvassed and certified at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at the Municipal Court Building in Opelika.

Mayor

Eddie Smith won 56% of the vote, earning him the title of Mayor-Elect. His opponents, Raven Harvis and Herman Barnes took 43% and 2% of the votes respectively.

“First of all, I want to give all the glory to God, who is in charge of all things,” Smith said. “Of course, I want to thank my wife, Dawn, whose been a great supporter, and then finally, the people of Opelika, that have spoken. I am humbled and honored, and I pledge to do [for] them a great job.”

Smith has served Opelika as a member of the Opelika City Council where he currently serves as president.

Smith will be sworn in as Mayor in November.

“Congratulations to Eddie — he and I have been friends for a long time,” Harvis said. “I will continue to work in our community, continue to push forward and support however we need to to make sure Opelika is successful.”

Ward 1

Incumbent George Allen keeps his seat after earning 53% of the vote.

“Words cannot express all the appreciation I have for them to put their trust in me for another four years,” Allen said. “I will do great things in Ward 1 and especially for Opelika, Alabama. We’re going to continue to move forward.”

Melvin Brooks received 37% and Darrell Sistrunk received 9%.



Ward 2

Janataka Hughley-Holmes won Ward 2 receiving 56% of the votes.

“I am eternally grateful to God, my family, my supporters and friends for walking alongside me on this journey,” Hughley-Holmes said. “God has called me to higher service in Him. I am grateful to the residents of Opelika Ward 2 for trusting me in the partnership of this seat. We will go upward and forward together. I am grateful and ready to continue in service.”

Erica Baker-Norris received 25%; Nate Dunlap Jr received 10%; and Ernie Rains received 8%.



Ward 3

Incumbent Tim Aja lost his seat on the council to Leigh Whatley who received 57%. Aja received 43%

Ward 4

Chuck Beams earned 57% of the vote from Ward 4 voters, securing the council seat that will be vacated by Smith. Beams’ opponent, Trip Garner received 43% of the vote.

“I am so thankful to the voters of Opelika,” Beams wrote on social media. “Thank y’all so much for putting your trust in me and I am looking forward to getting to work for you.”

Ward 5

Incumbent Todd Rauch will also keep his seat as the Ward 5 council member with 60% of the votes. His opponent ,Tom Penton, received 40%.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your belief in me,” Rauch wrote on social media. “We’ve got more work to do and we’re back at it tomorrow.”

Smiths Station

Mayoral incumbent Richard Cooley won his race against Lisa Deason. This race was close with Cooley receiving 349 votes to Deason’s 326.

“Thank you to the people of Smiths Station,” Cooley wrote on social media. “I am incredibly honored to be serving as your Mayor for a full term. Now, let’s get to work.”

City Council Place 4

DeWayne Peterson took 416 votes with his opponent Daniel Soto receiving 237.