Opelika’s Russell Jones receives certification status

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Russell Jones, MMC (Master Municipal Clerk)/CMC (Certified Municipal Clerk), City Clerk for the City of Opelika, recently completed his designation as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator (CERA) – the highest professional achievement for election officials and election vendors in the country.

CERA designation is achieved through a multi-year course of study taught by the Auburn University’s Master in Public Administration (MPA) faculty, through the Institute of Election Administration Research & Practice, in partnership with the National Association of Election Officials (commonly known as the Election Center). The intent of the professionalizing the management of elections administration, promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment. Our City Council has been fortunate to have someone as dedicated and professional as Russell the past five years. He is to be celebrated for reaching this milestone,” said City Council President Eddie Smith,

Jones was born at East Alabama Medical Center and raised in Beauregard attending Trinity Christian School Kindergarten through 8th Grade. He moved to Albertville, AL for High School, but came back to Auburn University and obtained a Finance Degree in 2006 and has been a member of the community ever since. Jones began his career with the City of Opelika in Customer Service at Opelika Power Services in 2013, served the City’s Accounting department for more than five years before being appointed City Clerk/Treasurer in March 2020.

Jones is a Local Government Professional Management Graduate from the Alabama City-County Management Association (ACCMA), an Opelika Chamber of Commerce 20 Under Forty Graduate, an Alabama Certified Payroll Specialist and a Certified Governmental Accounting Technician (CGAT). He is currently President of the Kiwanis Club of Opelika,

Chairman of the Four Seasons Federal Credit Union Supervisory Committee,

Vice President of the Lee County Sheriff’s Foundation and on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of East Alabama.

The Election Center, a non-profit association of voter registrars, elections administrators and providers of election services throughout America and the U.S Territories. Its membership is comprised of township, city, county and state elections officials and other election related organizations. The Center’s primary purpose is to promote and support continuous improvement in the administration of elections and voter registration through research, professional education, conferences, networking and consulting.