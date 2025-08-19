Opelika City Council approves right-of-ways

BY MICHELLE KEY

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council approved several right-of-way resolutions during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Recognitions

The council and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller recognized the 20 Under Forty Class for 2025-26.

Russell Jones was recognized as a certified elections/registration administrator.

Judge Wes McCollum was recognized as the August Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character. The trait for the month of August is truthfulness.

Public Hearings

The council held a public hearing to amend Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone 211 acres for the Bridgewater PUD on Logan Drive from R-1 and C-3 to PUD. The council later introduced a proposed ordinance pertaining to this matter for its first reading.

The council held a public hearing to amend Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone 174.2 acres of the Mayfair PUD on South Uniroyal Road from R-1 and M-1 to PUD. The council later introduced a proposed ordinance pertaining to this matter for its first reading.

The council held a public hearing to amend Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone 1.37 of the 39.64 acres for The Mill PUD on 1st Avenue from C-2 to PUD and for the amendment to the current PUD. The council later introduced a proposed ordinance pertaining to this matter for its first reading.

In Other Business