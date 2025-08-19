Opelika City Council approves right-of-ways

BY MICHELLE KEY
THE OBSERVER
OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council approved several right-of-way resolutions during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Recognitions
The council and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller recognized the 20 Under Forty Class for 2025-26.
Russell Jones was recognized as a certified elections/registration administrator.
Judge Wes McCollum was recognized as the August Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character. The trait for the month of August is truthfulness.
Public Hearings
- The council held a public hearing to amend Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone 211 acres for the Bridgewater PUD on Logan Drive from R-1 and C-3 to PUD. The council later introduced a proposed ordinance pertaining to this matter for its first reading.
- The council held a public hearing to amend Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone 174.2 acres of the Mayfair PUD on South Uniroyal Road from R-1 and M-1 to PUD. The council later introduced a proposed ordinance pertaining to this matter for its first reading.
- The council held a public hearing to amend Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone 1.37 of the 39.64 acres for The Mill PUD on 1st Avenue from C-2 to PUD and for the amendment to the current PUD. The council later introduced a proposed ordinance pertaining to this matter for its first reading.
In Other Business
- The council approved a special events retail license request for JMB Service and Supply LLC doing business as Haulin Toasts.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure for Red Clay’s Bike Night Event on Sept. 18.
- The council approved a request for the Annual Life Chain Event to be held Oct. 5.
- The council approved a bid from Wesco Distribution Inc. for LED Streetlights for Opelika Power Services to be purchased on an as needed basis.
- The council approved a bid from Top Notch Cleaning for custodial services for the Parks and Recreation Department. The first three years will be billed at just over $10,000 a month and the amount charged for additional services not included in the bid will be billed at $21 per hour.
- The council approved expense reports from various departments.
- The council approved a resolution to designate city personal property as surplus and authorize its disposal.
- The council approved the purchase of a service agreement with Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the Opelika Police Department. the term of the Agreement is five years for a total cost of $657,496.54 to be paid annually upon receipt of the invoice as follows:
Year 1- $127,192.19
Year 2 – $127,216.59
Year 3 – $130,696.00
Year 4 – $134,314.41
Year 5 – $138,077.35
- The council approved Change Order No. 1 with BSI Inc. for Sportsplex Pkwy Extension Design Project. The change order is for an additional $62,000 to cover the cost of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Individual Permit.
- The council approved a Mutual Aid Agreement with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Southern Union State Community College.
- The council approved a resolution naming the Player Experience Pavilion at the Sportsplex Pickleball Courts in honor of Sam Bailey.
- The council approved a resolution pertaining to the recount procedures for the 2025 General Municipal Election.
- The council approved a right-of-way acquisition agreement for Bridgewater Boulevard near Logan Drive.
- The council approved a right-of-way acquisition agreement for Hi Pack Drive Extension for Brookwood Subdivision.
- The council approved a right-of-way acquisition agreement for Hi Pack Drive Extension for Brookhaven Subdivision.
- The council approved settlement Agreement(s) relating to Purdue Pharma and the Sackler Family (Opioid Crisis). The city of Opelika joined with thousands of local governments across the nation to file lawsuits against Purdue to hold the company accountable for its role in fueling the opioid crisis. Approximately $7.4 billion will be paid out nationwide by Purdue and the Sackler family to settle claims.
- The council approved an ordinance for a three-year lease agreement with Envision Opelika at 1032 S. Railroad Ave. The rent amount is set at $1 per year.
- The council approved an ordinance to approve the annexation petition by Rebecca Walton Young and Oline Walton Price pertaining to 32.6 acres of land located at 2270 Old Columbus Road for its first reading.
- The council approved an ordinance for a right-of-way use agreement with Uniti Fiber Gulfco LLC. for its first reading.
- The council approved the appointment of Levale Speigner to the Opelika Industrial Development Authority for an existing term that will expire March 8, 2026.
- The council approved the appointment of Apryl Mullins to the Opelika Industrial Development Authority for a new term that will expire Aug. 19, 2029.
- The council approved the appointment of Todd Shackett to the Opelika Industrial Development Authority for a new term that will expire Aug. 19, 2029.