Make feet happy with in-home foot care services

BY SAM VISE

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — For those with limited mobility, a simple trip to the salon for a haircut or a manicure is more than an inconvenience, it’s often an impossibility. But what about something as essential as foot care? For those who are homebound, a routine appointment with a podiatrist often means a difficult, if not impossible, journey.

This is where Happy Feet Mobile Foot Care steps in, bringing specialized nursing care directly to the front door. The company is changing the way homebound patients receive essential health care by providing a service that is both convenient and compassionate.

A local nurse, Amanda Brown, also holds a Certified Foot Care Specialist (CFCS) credential.

“I decided I want to be a nurse at the age of 11,” she said. “I graduated high school being a certified CNA, worked in it for many years, went back, got my nursing degree and have been in health care pretty much my whole life.”

Brown has worked full time as a home health nurse for almost 10 years. She started her mobile foot care service as a side gig this past April when she saw a need that wasn’t being met.

“During my journey [in home health care], I’ve just noticed the need for foot care,” Brown said. “A lot of patients that I’ve seen were not able to get out and go to a podiatrist or even have transportation to and from the doctor. So, I just always, you know, saw the neglect and felt like it would be a great opportunity for our area.”

She said she wanted to provide nearby foot care to those that needed it most, as the nearest American Foot Care Association office to Lee County is two hours away, in Birmingham.

Brown said that while she caters mostly to patients with limited mobility, she also has customers with other needs for in-home foot care.

“I’ve even seen patients recently with just high anxiety, who don’t want to go in public,” she explained. “The age range has been different — I think the youngest I’ve done so far is 18, all the way up to 104 years old — so, a very big, broad spectrum there.”

Brown resides in Opelika and currently serves Lee, Chambers and adjoining counties. She is willing to travel more than 30 minutes for an additional fee.

“I want to keep it where I can do it myself, just so I know the patients are being adequately taken care of,” she said.

Upon arrival at a client’s home, Brown begins by introducing herself and bringing in all necessary equipment. The client is asked to fill out several forms, including a photo consent and a HIPAA agreement granting permission for treatment and ensuring patient privacy. She then uses a personal charting process to document the session, including taking before and after photos for the client’s records.

“I like to have the one-on-one patient care,” she said. “[The most rewarding part is] just to be able to see the improvement,” Brown said. “A lot of it’s just pain reduction from the patient’s feet, [such as] nails too long and they’re having difficulty walking, so it’s just overall improvement for the quality of life.”

She said she recently provided an 83-year-old client with her first pedicure as a birthday treat.

“Whatever my patients need — I work weekends, whatever accommodates both me and the patient,” Brown said.

Brown said her coworkers in health care always noted that she was so happy, and this inspired the company’s name.

To schedule an appointment with Happy Feet Mobile Foot Care, visit the Facebook page, call Brown directly at (334) 750-1307 or email her at inhomefootcareforyou@gmail.com.