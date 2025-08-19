Discount Tire opens new Opelika location

CONTRIBUTED BY DISCOUNT TIRE

OPELIKA — Discount Tire, a leading retailer of tires and wheels, opened its first location in Opelika to meet demand for tires and wheels in Lee County. The new store is located at 2109 Frederick Road next to the Home Depot.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (closed on Sunday). The phone number is (334) 275-3757. Its webpage can be found at www.discounttire.com/store/Al/Opelika/s/2404. Customers can schedule an appointment online for an even quicker tire shopping and service experience.

Founded in 1960, Discount Tire has grown from a one-man tire shop in Ann Arbor, Michigan, into the nation’s leading tire retailer, surpassing 1,200 stores in 39 states in 2024. Including this new Opelika location, the company operates 10 stores in Alabama, with plans for further expansion over the next couple of years.

Discount Tire guarantees the lowest prices on tires and is focused on making tire buying easy and hassle free for drivers, offering free tire repair and air pressure checks. The company sells a wide selection of leading tire brands including Michelin, Nitto, Goodyear, Bridgestone, BFGoodrich, Pirelli, Falken, Continental and Cooper. Discount Tire also sells a variety of wheel brands, including Fuel, MB, Vision, American Outlaw, TSW, Liquid Metal and Black Rhino.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire, an independent retailer of tires, wheels and windshield wipers, was founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America’s Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania. It recently acquired the full-service auto repair operations of Dunn Tire and Suburban Tire, and it acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor, in 2021. Treadwell, Discount Tire’s proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver’s unique needs. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.