Council approves infrastructure agreement for huge development

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — A massive residential development planned for the heart of downtown Auburn is now one step closer to breaking ground after the Auburn City Council on Tuesday approved an infrastructure development agreement for the project.

That project, known as The Mark at Auburn, is the latest in a string of similarly-named mixed-use apartment complexes developed across the country by Athens, Ga.-based developer Landmark Properties.

Other related agenda items also authorized a deposit agreement for a third-party plan review to be performed by HR Green. Those items authorized the developer to deposit up to $78,000 to cover costs associated with the review process.

As a result, the 329-unit apartment complex is now poised to begin construction by the start of next year. According to documents included in Tuesday’s meeting, Landmark Properties plans to begin construction in January 2026, with work tentatively wrapping up by June 2028.

The extensive agreement between the city and the developer covers several areas, including public safety, public infrastructure improvements and the use of tower cranes.

During construction, Landmark Properties must maintain safe public access and emergency service access around the work site while following city-approved logistics and detour plans.

Deliveries must use designated entrances on Wright and Toomer Streets and avoid Toomer’s Corner, and any roadway damage from deliveries must be repaired by the Developer before occupancy approval.

Deliveries made with semitrucks or multi-axel vehicles must be made before 10 a.m., and deliveries using other vehicles will occur between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on weekdays except during Auburn University or city of Auburn special events.

The city will also permit certain long-term closures, such as sidewalks and parking lanes along Wright Street, for accessible pedestrian detours and restored streetscapes once construction ends. No long-term closures are allowed on Wright or Toomer Streets, though the city may allow short-term closures for safety during special deliveries.

Existing public stormwater and sewer lines will be relocated across the property. The city and the developer will also collaborate on extending the Toomer Street streetscape, with the City covering extra costs and reimbursing the Developer.

The project will require two tower cranes that use a temporary shoring and anchoring system that will extend into the public right-of-way along Wright Street and public easements on the worksite.

Financially, Landmark Properties will pay the city $40,000 for post-construction signal retiming at intersections along the Glenn Avenue corridor and other impacted intersections and install pedestrian lights provided by the city in this section of additional work.

The city will pay Landmark Properties up to $85,000 to extend the sidewalk and perform streetscape improvements, although the final cost will be determined by the design and cost estimates approved by city officials.

