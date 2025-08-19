Council approves infrastructure agreement for huge development

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT
FOR THE OBSERVER
AUBURN — A massive residential development planned for the heart of downtown Auburn is now one step closer to breaking ground after the Auburn City Council on Tuesday approved an infrastructure development agreement for the project.
That project, known as The Mark at Auburn, is the latest in a string of similarly-named mixed-use apartment complexes developed across the country by Athens, Ga.-based developer Landmark Properties.
Other related agenda items also authorized a deposit agreement for a third-party plan review to be performed by HR Green. Those items authorized the developer to deposit up to $78,000 to cover costs associated with the review process.
As a result, the 329-unit apartment complex is now poised to begin construction by the start of next year. According to documents included in Tuesday’s meeting, Landmark Properties plans to begin construction in January 2026, with work tentatively wrapping up by June 2028.
The extensive agreement between the city and the developer covers several areas, including public safety, public infrastructure improvements and the use of tower cranes.
During construction, Landmark Properties must maintain safe public access and emergency service access around the work site while following city-approved logistics and detour plans.
Deliveries must use designated entrances on Wright and Toomer Streets and avoid Toomer’s Corner, and any roadway damage from deliveries must be repaired by the Developer before occupancy approval.
Deliveries made with semitrucks or multi-axel vehicles must be made before 10 a.m., and deliveries using other vehicles will occur between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on weekdays except during Auburn University or city of Auburn special events.
The city will also permit certain long-term closures, such as sidewalks and parking lanes along Wright Street, for accessible pedestrian detours and restored streetscapes once construction ends. No long-term closures are allowed on Wright or Toomer Streets, though the city may allow short-term closures for safety during special deliveries.
Existing public stormwater and sewer lines will be relocated across the property. The city and the developer will also collaborate on extending the Toomer Street streetscape, with the City covering extra costs and reimbursing the Developer.
The project will require two tower cranes that use a temporary shoring and anchoring system that will extend into the public right-of-way along Wright Street and public easements on the worksite.
Financially, Landmark Properties will pay the city $40,000 for post-construction signal retiming at intersections along the Glenn Avenue corridor and other impacted intersections and install pedestrian lights provided by the city in this section of additional work.
The city will pay Landmark Properties up to $85,000 to extend the sidewalk and perform streetscape improvements, although the final cost will be determined by the design and cost estimates approved by city officials.
In other news, the council addressed several other items of business:
- The council announced two vacancies on the Industrial Development Board. Those terms will begin on Oct. 10 and end on Oct. 9, 2031. The council will make those appointments at its Sept. 16 meeting.
- The council announced a vacancy at the Lee County Youth Development Center. That term begins on Oct. 1 and ends on Sept. 20, 2029. The council will make that appointment at its Sept. 16 meeting.
- The council announced two vacancies at the West Pace Village Improvement District. One of those terms begins upon appointment and ends on Sept. 15, 2030. The other term begins on Sept. 16 and ends on Sept. 15, 2031. The council will make those appointments at its Sept. 16 meeting.
- The council approved a special events retail liquor license for The Hotel at Auburn University. That license covers an event held at Agricultural Heritage Park on Oct. 24 and 25.
- The council approved a special events retail liquor license for The Hotel at Auburn University. That license covers an event held at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Arts on Oct. 13.
- The council approved a retail beer license and a retail table wine license for The Tiny Bar, which is located at 550 Main St.
- The council approved a restaurant retail liquor license for the AC Hotel by Marriott Auburn, which is located at 146 N. Gay St.
- The council approved a special retail alcohol beverage license for Country’s Barbecue. That license will cover events held on Sept. 6 and 13 at 350 Duncan Drive.
- The council approved a contract with the Auburn City Board of Education to provide school resource and canine officers. That contract will be valid until July 31, 2028.
- The council accepted various public rights-of-way and public easements from Dilworth Development. Those easements are located at the end of Oakmont Drive.
- The council accepted various public drainage and utility easements from Lot Revival. Those easements are located at 900 Annabrook Drive.
- The council denied the annexation of 14.7 acres in the Sand Hill Acres subdivision. That property is located south of 4474 Sand Hill Road.
- The council approved the extension of a conditional road service use approval for Cafe Racer, a fast food restaurant with a drive-thru. That restaurant is located at 220 Opelika Road.
- The council denied a package store use for The Corner Market Plus. That store is located at 844 Martin Luther King Drive.
- The council approved a commercial and entertainment use for the Grand Junction Event Space. That property is located at 1027 E. Glenn Ave.
- The council approved a $762,640 contract with Kadre Engineering for the planning and design phase of the North Donahue Drive Widening Project. That project will see a 1.4-mile section of N. Donahue Drive widened from the bridge over Saugahatchee Creek to Farmville Road, and improvements to the intersection of N. Donahue Drive and Farmville Road.
- The council approved a $300,000 contract with Machen McChesney for an independent audit for fiscal years 2025 and 2026.
- The council approved a $970,900 contract with Whatley Construction for the Lake Wilmore Park pool dehumidifying system installation project. That dehumidifying system will protect the indoor pool’s metal structures and fasteners from corrosion.