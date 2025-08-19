Auburn Opelika Habitat dedicates House No. 78

BY ANITA STIEFEL

MANAGING EDITOR

OPELIKA — On Aug. 15, Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity held a service of dedication and blessing for its 78th house — the home of the Stinson family on Brannon Avenue in Opelika.

Guests were welcomed by Army Maj. (Ret.) Daniel P. Hatcher and Air Force Lt. Col. M.C. McCarthy, president and vice president of Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity, respectively. Executive Director Mark Grantham thanked the many community partners and donors who helped make Home No. 78 possible, including the city of Opelika, Auburn University’s McWhorter School of Building Science and others. Mayor Gary Fuller offered remarks, and there was a memorial recognition of former city council member Dr. Robert Lofton. Pastor Isaac Nunn of Truth and Love Ministries Church led a prayer of blessing. Don Hatcher presented the Stinson Family with a Bible on behalf of the Auburn Opelika Habitat Board, and John Jones, past president, led the presentation of several housewarming gifts.

To be a part of making the next Habitat Home possible, visit www.auburnopelikahabitat.org.

Nikki Stinson celebrates receiving the keys to her new home, made possible by donations from the community. PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES | THE OBSERVER