Commission adds another day off for county employees

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — County Employees have another reason to celebrate the holidays — at its regular meeting on Aug. 11, the Lee County Commission voted to give employees Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the day after Christmas off.

District 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand said the additional day off is a reward for county employees’ service and innovation, such as the new text system the county has implemented to help citizens get more information.

“It made me think about, we’ve got some of the greatest employees and co-workers in the world, I think, and have an opportunity to reward our employees and coworkers by having Christmas Eve off,” LaGrand said. “I mean, what a great way to reward the employees.”

Dec. 24, 25 and 26 fall on a Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this year.

In other business:

The commission went into executive session to discuss the hiring of a COO but announced they would not be making any immediate decisions.

The commission heard a petition from Lee County East Alabama Health EHS for an increase in subsidy.

The commission announced three openings on the DHR Board.

The commission approved Bid RALCP 41-146-24 for the Lee Road 146 and 54 roundabout.

The commission approved an ABC License Application for Premium Pours.

The commission approved Bid 2025-08 for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for installation of lights, sirens and accessories in vehicles.

The commission approved a commission office intern for County Administrator Holly Leverette.

The commission approved the final plat approval for the 51 Place Subdivision.

The commission voted to table the establishment of pre-identified line item for County Disaster Expenses for the Lee County EMA.

Left, The Lee County Commission recognized the Beauregard High School varsity cheer squad at its meeting on Aug. 11. Middle, the Lee County Commission recognized the achievements of the West Smiths Station Elementary BETA team and right, the Lee County Commission recognized the achievements of Auburn Parks and Recreation’s 2025 USSSA 11U All-Stars. PHOTOS BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER | FOR THE OBSERVER