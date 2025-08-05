Opelika approves $1.295 million FY26 Transportation Plan

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — Opelika’s City Council approved the fiscal year 2026 Transportation Plan during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Expecting to receive an approximate $1.295 million dollars from the Rebuild Alabama Act, Opelika’s Engineering Department has proposed the resurfacing of Gateway Drive and a shared use path from Society Hill Road to Marvyn Parkway. This project is estimated to start October 2025, with 90 calendar days allocated for completion.

Awards

Opelika’s Mayor Gary Fuller and the Opelika City Council honored Kole Pagan, a dispatcher with the Opelika Police Department, with an Atta Boy award. Pagan joined OPD in 2018 and was recognized as Dispatcher of the Year in 2022.

“Our dispatchers are our lifeline; that’s how we refer to them as patrol officers and detectives,” OPD Captain John Hester said. “They are the key to us being able to talk to each other and get what we need and they help keep us safe. It is really good working with all of them but especially Mr. Pagan here.”

Pagan was recognized for his efforts in the early morning hours of July 13 when he answered the call of a person stating she had been stabbed. He immediately asked if she knew who had stabbed her and the victim was able to give the name of the suspect before losing consciousness. She later succumbed to her injuries.

“ By immediately asking such an important question without hesitation, Kole obtained a dying declaration from the victim,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller read from the award submission. “This is a critical piece of evidence in homicide investigations and something that is rarely acquired. Thanks to Kole’s quick thinking and capturing crucial evidence, he helped detectives solve a homicide.”

In other business