Main Street offers Hometown Heroes Banners program

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA MAIN STREET

OPELIKA — Opelika Main Street has launched its newest initiative, the Hometown Heroes Banner program, and invites the community to celebrate local veterans and active-duty service members in a public and meaningful way.

Through Aug. 31, families and loved ones will have the opportunity to sponsor a custom-designed street banner in honor of their hero. Each double-sided banner, measuring 21×52 inches, will feature the honoree’s name, military branch, dates of service and a high-resolution photo, all set against a patriotic design. The banners will be installed by the city’s Public Works Department throughout downtown Opelika from mid-October to mid-November, offering the community a striking visual reminder of the service and sacrifice made by those who have defended our nation.

“This program is a heartfelt way for our community to honor the service and sacrifice of our local heroes,” said Kelsey Sullivan, executive director of Opelika Main Street. “Each banner is a personal story of courage and commitment, proudly displayed for all to see in the heart of our city.”

To be eligible for inclusion in the program, honorees must either be currently serving on active duty, honorably discharged or retired. In addition, each veteran recognized must have a personal connection to the Opelika area, whether as a current or former resident, employee or student.

Participation in the program is limited, with only 30 banner slots available. The cost to sponsor a banner is $200, which includes the custom design, display and return of the banner to the sponsoring family following the display period. Once the banners are taken down in November, families will be notified when their banner is ready for pickup.

To apply, participants will need to provide the honoree’s full name, branch of service and dates of service, along with a high-resolution photograph (preferably in uniform) and a short description of the honoree’s connection to Opelika. After completing the application and payment online, families should email the required photograph to info@opelikamainstreet.org.

For more information or to sponsor a banner, visit the website: bit.ly/4ISQWL3.