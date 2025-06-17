Recycled TeenAgers — fitness, friends and fun

BY KADIE VICK

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Recycled TeenAgers, a program of the Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center, offers a fun way for seniors to improve fitness and build friendships.

“I love this demographic because they’ve lived so much,” said Valeri White, senior adult programs coordinator. “They’ve experienced so many different things, from huge military careers to running big corporations, and they come from all walks of life. I have a passion to make sure that all of the Recycled TeenAgers find a place to connect and find activities that they enjoy.”

One of the highlights of the program is the Recycled TeenAgers’ yearly halftime dance performance at an Auburn University athletic event — a spectacle that always brings delighted students and fans to their feet.

“The energy is incredible,” White said. “They have outfits that match the theme of the show, and it’s just so fun to watch their energy. For dancers who have lower mobility, we have a flag or pom pom team that sits in the chairs, and they’re very much part of the choreography, too. All ages and both men and women participate, and it’s just so fun watching how the Auburn University students respond to them and let them be celebrities for a day. Also, their kids and grandkids come from far distances to watch them perform, and we look forward to it so much every year.”

Recycled TeenAger participants are not only entertaining to audiences at halftime performances, they also inspire their instructors at the Opelika SportsPlex on a daily basis.

“The recycled teenagers are exactly what I want to be when I’m that age,” said Kelly Young, Silver Sneakers instructor. “They remember me when I’m not there, and they think of me on their trips. We stay in touch, and I feel like I’m part of their community, even though I’m not there. Very often, they make me feel loved and welcomed and included, and I’m really grateful for that.”

While White aims to create a fun and exciting environment for the Recycled TeenAgers, she hopes that they are comfortable reaching out to her with their real concerns and struggles.

“I want them to be able to talk to me when questions arise and if they have concerns about affording medications or food,” she said. “Also, we have caregiver support groups, grief support groups and many other ways to connect them with help and support them.”

One participant who began attending Recycled TeenAger programs and events while grieving said she has built a community of friends because of the intention and care that White pours into planning.

“I became a member about a year and a half after my last husband passed away,” Lori Wilheit said. “A friend introduced me to the program, and I started exercising with the group, and then integrated into day trips, lunches and long trips. They’re my second family now.”

The physical strength built through exercise classes at the Opelika SportsPlex, along with the encouraging community of like-minded seniors, also helps people who are healing from difficult surgeries.

“They get to be a part of this strong community,” said White. “When they have hip replacement, knee replacement or a fall, their buddies are looking for them. We’re keeping up with them, and it gives them a reason to want to get better faster, to get back to see their friends.”

Recycled TeenAgers offer many opportunities for members to increase mobility and foster an alert and active brain.

“It is very important for the Recycled TeenAgers to stay mobile,” said Donna Cribb, a Zumba Gold Instructor at the SportsPlex. “I have had people come into my class walking with a cane, and in a month, they don’t need the cane. This is not just because of my class, but the exercise and community help a lot; it keeps their mental capabilities alert to try to remember the routines, and it just keeps them mobile. Instead of sitting inside and getting depressed about aging, it gives them something to look forward to and a community of friends.”

Making the decision to join and begin attending programs at the Opelika SportsPlex can be daunting for local seniors with limited mobility or struggles with grief, but White encourages them to step out of their comfort zone and into an exciting place to make friends and have fun.

“The first step is having the courage to walk in the door,” she said. “We have fitness trainers that can help you find ways to connect, whether it’s being part of our Lunch Bunch and meeting in a restaurant, playing a game of dominoes, taking a yoga class or shooting pool. Walking in allows us to plug you in where you can have meaningful experiences.”

For those interested in becoming a Recycled TeenAger, visit the Opelika SportsPlex Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to receive a tour and receive an estimate on insurance coverage for a membership.