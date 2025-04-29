Public Notices | The Observer | Week of April 28, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GARY RAY OLDS, deceased

CASE NO. 2025-165

PUBLICATION NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Marjorie Olds as Personal Representative of the Estate Gary Ray Olds, deceased, on the 28th day of March, 2025, by the Honorable Judge of Probate of Lee County.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Personal Representative, Marjorie Olds

Attorney

G. Daniel Evans

The Evans Law Firm, P.C. 1736 Oxmoor Road

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

205-870-1970

gdevans@evanslawpc.com

Legal run 04/17/25, 04/24/25 & 05/01/2025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BOBBY E. CHAMBERS, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2023-322

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of BOBBYE. CHAMBERS are hereby granted to Riley Vernon Chambers on the 6th day of July, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Riley Vernon Chambers

Legal run 04/17/24, 04/24/25 05/01/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD LADONNE CROSS, SR, DECEASED further and also known as RICHARD L. CROSS, SR.

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY for the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned Personal R representative AMERICA A. CARSWELL, on March 25, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Coley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ AMERICA A. CARSWELL

Legal Run 04/17/25, 04/24/25 & 05/01/25

LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

THE STATE OF ALABAMA, COURT OF PROBATE, COUNTY OF LEE

CASE NO. 2025-171

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESATE OF REBECCA S. BERRY

Letters of Administration on the Estate of REBECCA S. BETTY granted to WILLIAM DAVID DAWSON who has duly qualified and given bond as such Administrator and is authorized to administer such estate.

Witness by hand and dated this the 3rd day of April, 2025

/s/ Jere Colley

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF REBECCA S. BERRY DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-171

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to William David Dawson as Administrator for the Estate of Rebecca S. Berry, deceased, on April 3, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 3rd day of April, 2025.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 04/17/25, 04/24/25 & 05/01/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MITCHELL LEWIS ROWE, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2025-183

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to BEVERLY SPRINGER ROWE on the 10th day of April, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BEVERLY SPRINGER ROWE

Legal Run 04/24/25, 05/01/25 & 05/08/25

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that JLD ENTERPRISES LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the improvements for the Grandberry Drive Extension at Grandberry Drive, Opelika, Alabama, United States for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Opelika, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify CITY OF OPELIKA 204 SOUTH 7TH STREET OPELIKA, AL, 36803

JLD ENTERPRISES, LLC, CONTRACTOR,

Mailing: P.O. Box 2280 Auburn AL 36831

Physical: 360 Lee Road 10 Auburn AL 36830

Legal run 04/24/2025, 05/01/25, 05/08/25 & 5/15/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JAMES DOUGLAS VAUGHAN, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-206

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of April, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOY LOUISE V. BOWLES

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 04/24/25, 05/01/25 & 05/08/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BILLIE COLLINS, An Incapacitated person

CASE NO.: 2023-273

NOTICE OF FILING OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Partial Settlement for the Estate of Billie Collins, an incapacitated person, has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office. A hearing has been scheduled for the 13th day of May, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “MICROSOFT TEAMS.” Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition for Partial Settlement of Conservator for the Estate of BILLIE COLLINS

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 04/24/25, 05/01/25 & 05/08/25

SEIZURE AND PROPOSED FORFEITURE NOTICE

Lee County, Alabama District Attorney commenced forfeiture against property listed below. The property was seized in violation of Alabama’s laws as evidence of a crime and is subject to forfeiture pursuant to Ala. Code §20-2-93 (1975).

Anghel Onita and Pulu Canta, whose true identities and whereabouts are unknown may contest forfeiture of the listed property by filing a claim no later than 11:59PM CST 30 days after final publication of this notice, or, thereafter, a default judgement may be rendered against them in Case Number CV 2024-260.00 and CV 2024-261.00, Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Claimant(s) must describe the seized property, state ownership or interest in the property, and be made under oath, subject to penalty of perjury.

CV-2024-260.00 an CV-2024-261.00, U.S. Currency and other property in possession of Anghel Onita and Pulu Canta seized September 13, 2024, in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

Legal Run 05/01/25, 05/08/25, 05/15/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the of KEITH PHILLIPS ELLIS, II, Deceased

Case No: 2025-242

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by HEATHER ELLIS MOUNT on APRIL 25, 2025 pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 05/01/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of JOSEPHINE STRICKLAND, Deceased

Case No.: 2025-217

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by CHRISTY ALFORD on April 25, 2025 pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 05/01/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

ANOSHIRAVAN BAGHERNEJAD, DECEASED

Case No. 2025-056

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to Kymberly Freeman as Administrator for the Estate of Anoshiravan Baghernejad, deceased, on March 31, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 31st day of March, 2025.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

LEGAL RUN 05/01/25, 05/08/25, 05/15/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF REBECCA H. POWELL , DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUN TY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-162

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of March, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MATTHEW HANCOCK ELKINS, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 05/01/25, 05/08/25, 05/15/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of WILLIE CLIFFORD REESE JR, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2025-132

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by SATARA C. MOORE REESE, on March 6, 2025, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 05/01/2025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LINDA MARLEY SUMMEY, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2025-028

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of LINDA MARLEY SUMMEY, are hereby granted to Carl Byron McKinney on the 17th day of January, 2025, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Carl Byron McKinney

Legal 05/01/25, 05/08/25, 05/15/25

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

JHUMA CHAKRABORTY, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer MAJUMDAR AYANAVA’S petition for modification of custody and support and other relief by June 21, 2025, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Case No DR-2013-000115.01.

Done this the 23rd day of April, 2025.

Please bill attorney of record

Hon. Richard Perry

13521 Old Hwy 280 Suite 141

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-981-2450 richard@aldcl.com

Legal Run 05/1/25, 05/8/25, 05/15/25, 05/22/25