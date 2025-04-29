Public Notices | The Observer | Week of April 28, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GARY RAY OLDS, deceased
CASE NO. 2025-165
PUBLICATION NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Marjorie Olds as Personal Representative of the Estate Gary Ray Olds, deceased, on the 28th day of March, 2025, by the Honorable Judge of Probate of Lee County.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Personal Representative, Marjorie Olds
Attorney
G. Daniel Evans
The Evans Law Firm, P.C. 1736 Oxmoor Road
Birmingham, Alabama 35209
205-870-1970
gdevans@evanslawpc.com
Legal run 04/17/25, 04/24/25 & 05/01/2025
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF BOBBY E. CHAMBERS, DECEASED
PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY
CASE NO. 2023-322
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of BOBBYE. CHAMBERS are hereby granted to Riley Vernon Chambers on the 6th day of July, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Riley Vernon Chambers
Legal run 04/17/24, 04/24/25 05/01/25
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD LADONNE CROSS, SR, DECEASED further and also known as RICHARD L. CROSS, SR.
LETTERS TESTAMENTARY for the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned Personal R representative AMERICA A. CARSWELL, on March 25, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Coley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ AMERICA A. CARSWELL
Legal Run 04/17/25, 04/24/25 & 05/01/25
LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
THE STATE OF ALABAMA, COURT OF PROBATE, COUNTY OF LEE
CASE NO. 2025-171
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESATE OF REBECCA S. BERRY
Letters of Administration on the Estate of REBECCA S. BETTY granted to WILLIAM DAVID DAWSON who has duly qualified and given bond as such Administrator and is authorized to administer such estate.
Witness by hand and dated this the 3rd day of April, 2025
/s/ Jere Colley
JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF REBECCA S. BERRY DECEASED
CASE NO. 2025-171
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to William David Dawson as Administrator for the Estate of Rebecca S. Berry, deceased, on April 3, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Done this the 3rd day of April, 2025.
Jere Colley, Probate Judge
Lee County, Alabama
Legal Run 04/17/25, 04/24/25 & 05/01/25
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MITCHELL LEWIS ROWE, Deceased
CASE NO.: 2025-183
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to BEVERLY SPRINGER ROWE on the 10th day of April, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
BEVERLY SPRINGER ROWE
Legal Run 04/24/25, 05/01/25 & 05/08/25
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that JLD ENTERPRISES LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the improvements for the Grandberry Drive Extension at Grandberry Drive, Opelika, Alabama, United States for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Opelika, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify CITY OF OPELIKA 204 SOUTH 7TH STREET OPELIKA, AL, 36803
JLD ENTERPRISES, LLC, CONTRACTOR,
Mailing: P.O. Box 2280 Auburn AL 36831
Physical: 360 Lee Road 10 Auburn AL 36830
Legal run 04/24/2025, 05/01/25, 05/08/25 & 5/15/25
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JAMES DOUGLAS VAUGHAN, DECEASED.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No: 2025-206
Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of April, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
JOY LOUISE V. BOWLES
Personal Representative
Robert H. Pettey
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504
Legal Run 04/24/25, 05/01/25 & 05/08/25
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BILLIE COLLINS, An Incapacitated person
CASE NO.: 2023-273
NOTICE OF FILING OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Partial Settlement for the Estate of Billie Collins, an incapacitated person, has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office. A hearing has been scheduled for the 13th day of May, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “MICROSOFT TEAMS.” Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition for Partial Settlement of Conservator for the Estate of BILLIE COLLINS
Jere Colley, Judge of Probate
Legal Run 04/24/25, 05/01/25 & 05/08/25
SEIZURE AND PROPOSED FORFEITURE NOTICE
Lee County, Alabama District Attorney commenced forfeiture against property listed below. The property was seized in violation of Alabama’s laws as evidence of a crime and is subject to forfeiture pursuant to Ala. Code §20-2-93 (1975).
Anghel Onita and Pulu Canta, whose true identities and whereabouts are unknown may contest forfeiture of the listed property by filing a claim no later than 11:59PM CST 30 days after final publication of this notice, or, thereafter, a default judgement may be rendered against them in Case Number CV 2024-260.00 and CV 2024-261.00, Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Claimant(s) must describe the seized property, state ownership or interest in the property, and be made under oath, subject to penalty of perjury.
CV-2024-260.00 an CV-2024-261.00, U.S. Currency and other property in possession of Anghel Onita and Pulu Canta seized September 13, 2024, in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.
Legal Run 05/01/25, 05/08/25, 05/15/25
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution
In the of KEITH PHILLIPS ELLIS, II, Deceased
Case No: 2025-242
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by HEATHER ELLIS MOUNT on APRIL 25, 2025 pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.
JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE
Legal Run 05/01/2025
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution
In the Estate of JOSEPHINE STRICKLAND, Deceased
Case No.: 2025-217
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by CHRISTY ALFORD on April 25, 2025 pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.
JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE
Legal Run 05/01/2025
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
ANOSHIRAVAN BAGHERNEJAD, DECEASED
Case No. 2025-056
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to Kymberly Freeman as Administrator for the Estate of Anoshiravan Baghernejad, deceased, on March 31, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Done this the 31st day of March, 2025.
JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE
LEGAL RUN 05/01/25, 05/08/25, 05/15/25
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF REBECCA H. POWELL , DECEASED.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUN TY, ALABAMA
Case No: 2025-162
Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of March, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
MATTHEW HANCOCK ELKINS, Personal Representative
Robert H. Pettey
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504
LEGAL RUN 05/01/25, 05/08/25, 05/15/25
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution
In the Estate of WILLIE CLIFFORD REESE JR, Deceased
CASE NO.: 2025-132
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by SATARA C. MOORE REESE, on March 6, 2025, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.
JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE
Legal Run 05/01/2025
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF LINDA MARLEY SUMMEY, DECEASED
PROBATE COURT, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO. 2025-028
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of LINDA MARLEY SUMMEY, are hereby granted to Carl Byron McKinney on the 17th day of January, 2025, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Carl Byron McKinney
Legal 05/01/25, 05/08/25, 05/15/25
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
JHUMA CHAKRABORTY, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer MAJUMDAR AYANAVA’S petition for modification of custody and support and other relief by June 21, 2025, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Case No DR-2013-000115.01.
Done this the 23rd day of April, 2025.
Please bill attorney of record
Hon. Richard Perry
13521 Old Hwy 280 Suite 141
Birmingham, AL 35242
205-981-2450 richard@aldcl.com
Legal Run 05/1/25, 05/8/25, 05/15/25, 05/22/25