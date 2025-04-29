OPD reports officer involved shooting

Suspect’s weapon later identified as replica handgun

CONTRIBUTED BY OPD AND ALEA

OPELIKA — On April 26 at approximately 9:37 p.m., Opelika Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Long Street regarding a domestic dispute.

Responding officers encountered a suspect with what was believed to be a handgun. One of the officers fired their weapon, striking the suspect in the leg.

The suspect, identified as Charles Winston, 75, of Opelika, was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital and was treated and released. He was arrested on two charges of domestic violence and was booked into the Lee County Jail. Additional charges are pending.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Per OPD protocol during an officer involved shooting, the scene was immediately secured, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) was notified to conduct an investigation. The SBI later determined the weapon to be a full-sized replica of a Beretta 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

Once the SBI has completed a full investigation, the results will be turned over to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, which will present the findings to a Lee County Grand Jury.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the SBI Montgomery Field Office at (334) 676-7870.