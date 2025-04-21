Beauregard football coach resigns

Beauregard High football coach Justin Jones resigned as Hornet head football coach Monday. Jones, 25-19 in four years, led the Hornets to three straight playoff berths including a trip to the quarterfinals in 2022.
