Commission changes county Highway Department hours

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — At its regularly scheduled meeting on April 14, the Lee County Commission resumed its discussion Monday night on the operating hours for the county Highway Department.

Currently, many employees of the Highway Department, specifically road crews, are working four 10 hour shifts per week.

“In the past several months, the commissioner and the engineers have been meeting and talking about how we can get people in the office on Fridays for the citizens to come in and talk to them,” said District 1 Commissioner Doug Canon, who originally brought the proposal to the table.

The original proposal suggested changing hours to a five-days-per-week schedule. However, employees within that department came to the commission to express concerns and disagreements.

Additionally, Assistant County Engineer Patrick Harvill expressed that the four-day work week allowed him to hire potential employees easier than if the county were to move to a five-day work week.

On Monday night, Canon shared that a compromise was reached in which a county engineer and a couple office personnel would be in on-office on Friday.

The new resolution that Canon proposed stated that this new change would go into effect on April 28, allowing the Highway Department to be open on Fridays.

All departments will be in operation except the road crews, which will remain on the four-day work week schedule.

“I just think it was a good compromise,” said District 2 Commissioner Ross Morris. “I appreciate the commissioners and all of the engineering department and the engineers and everyone that helped. They had a survey, they’ve done a lot off stuff.”

The commissioners met with employees in the Highway Department to hear their feedback before making its decision.

Memorial Wreath Laying

A citizen, Steve Penland, asked the county to consider laying a wreath on the Four War Memorial at the Lee County Justice Center in honor of Memorial Day. The monument lists the service members from World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam who were killed in action.

“The city of Opelika and the city of Auburn both have Memorial Day services,” Penland said. “The county does not. The only thing I’m asking is that if the county can have a wreath there for Memorial Day weekend to honor these soldiers from Lee County.”

The commission voted to approve the 2025 Memorial Wreath Laying.

Relay for Life

The commission recognized the 2025 Relay for Life team and chairperson and approved and signed a proclamation.

“Relay for Life is one of American Cancer Society’s number one fundraisers,” said Jan Carlock, co-leader for Relay for Life for Lee County.

She said the county’s goal for the year is $125,000 and the current balance is $25,000.

“So we gotta get busy,” she said. “… One in four people will be diagnosed with cancer before they die. So cancer affects a lot of people.”

Relay for Life in Lee County will be held May 2 at Courthouse Square.

