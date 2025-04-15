Auburn woman turns crafting hobby into a ‘blooming’ business

BY HANNAH BEASLEY AND ANITA STIEFEL | THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — What began as a way for Vickie Jernigan to unwind after stressful days in the tech world has evolved into a successful small business. She moved to Auburn in 1979 after getting married and said she has since fallen in love with the area.

“We’ve been here 46 years and have loved every minute,” said Jernigan, who retired from her first career field after 25 years at Auburn University and 13 years at Lee-Scott Academy.

Having worked in technology for so many years, she said she was ready for something entirely different — something that tapped into her creative spirit. She explained that she wanted to find a way to put into practice her love of crafting, which she learned from her aunt, who was a seamstress by trade.

“I was greatly inspired by my aunt,” Jernigan said. “I learned how to sew in home ec in eighth grade, and my interest in crafts has just never stopped since,” Jernigan said. “I have always been a crafter and have enjoyed creating any tiny thing with my hands and using my mind to bring it to life. It is where I feel the most joy and relaxation.”

At first, she was focused on learning marbling — a technique that involves floating inks and paints on a liquid or gel medium. Marbling was something that Jernigan had never done, but after studying under a well-known artist and spending countless hours practicing, she was able to get the hang of it. She began creating silk scarves, ceramic Christmas tree ornaments and wood bracelets she hand-marbled — which inspired her husband, author Mike Jernigan, to come up with the name for a small business.

“He actually came up with my business name as he is very creative, and thus All My Marbles was born,” she said, adding that a local artist and friend, Trisha Oliver, designed the company logo.

“The artist community here is very open and welcoming in sharing their knowledge,” Jernigan said. “It is so refreshing to find that type of community these days.”

After five years of marbling, her interests began to turn to a new crafting medium.

“I found all of these tools that could make these beautiful earrings, and so two years ago, I made the switch from marbling to polymer clay,” Jernigan said.

Jernigan’s current project is in collaboration with another local artist, Leslie Brasher. Jernigan creates earrings that have the birth flower for each month of the year, and Brasher creates accompanying greeting cards featuring watercolor flowers. On the back of the greeting card is a definition that explains the meaning of the flower.

“I really love this, because customers get a set of birth flower earrings for the month, along with a greeting card for any occasion, with a special touch,” Jernigan said.

She calls this package “The Perfect Gift,” which is available locally at Auburn Oil Company Booksellers and at her online boutique, allmymarbles.com.

Jernigan crafts each of her pieces by hand, paying special attention to details. She also takes requests for custom items for special occasions and unique tastes.

“Depending on the amount of detail, it can take a couple of hours, half a day or multiple days to create a piece,” she said. “My hand-painted ones, such as a particular set of dog face earrings I am working on, will take me a couple of days because I want each detail to be exact.”

Though earrings are her current focus, Jernigan does have some designs in mind for necklaces in the future. To browse the collection of earrings and other marbled and hand-painted items — silk scarves, ceramic ornaments, acrylic bookmarks and keychains, eco-friendly propagation stations, hot-cup sleeves, Libby can glasses, trinket trays and more — visit allmymarbles.com.