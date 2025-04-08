LaFayette Sun Legals | Week of 04-02-2025

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Schmidt Environmental Construction, Inc. has completed the contract for Lafayette

Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades for the City of Lafayette, a municipal corporation,

and have made requests for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claims

for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

the City of Lafayette, 50 Alabama Ave West, Lafayette, Alabama 36862.

Schmidt Environmental Construction, Inc.

P.O. Box 369

Auburn, AL 36831-0369

(334) 887-0334

Legal Rn 04/09/25, 04/16/25 & 04/23/25

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the construction for the Chambers County Courthouse at 2 S. LaFayette Street, LaFayette, Alabama 36832, for the State of Alabama, Chambers County and the city of LaFayette, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify JMR&H,445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, AL 36104. Whatley Construction LLC, PO Box 137, Opelika AL 36803.

Legal run 04/9/2025, 4/16/25, 4/23/25 & 04/30/25

PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF CHAMBERS

IN RE: Estate of Emogene Smith, deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING TO PROBATE WILL

TO: Mary Rogers

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 1335 Co. Rd. 235, Roanoke, AL 36274

TO: Brian Mitchell

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: unknown

TO: Keith Mitchell

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: unknown

TO:Sarah Mitchell

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: unknown

TO: Meagan LuAnn Mitchell

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: unknown

You are hereby notified that on this day came Christina Hawthorne and filed in this Court a petition to be appointed Executrix of the Estate of Emogene Smith, deceased. The 14th day of April, 2025, at 10:00 o’clock a.m. at the Probate Office in the courthouse in said County has been appointed as the date, time, and place for hearing said petition, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand this the 3rd day of March, 2025.

Paul Story, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 03/26/25, 04/02/25 & 04/09/25

IN THE CIRCUIT FOR CHAMBERS COUNTY COURT

IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF WILNER TITTLE (Plaintiff)

v. DARLENE TITTLE (Defendant)

CIVIL ACTION – DR 2025 – 6.00

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

DARLENE TITLE whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer WILNER TITTLE’S, complaint for Divorce and other relief by the 19th day of APRIL, 2025, or thereafter a judgement by default may be rendered against DARLENE TITTLE in CIVIL ACTION DR 2025-6.00.

In the Circuit Court of Chambers County, Alabama

Done this the 19th day of MARCH, 2025

WILNER TITTLE

Legal Run 03/26/25, 04/2/25, 04/9/25, & 04/16/25

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 17, 2017, executed by Arthur Dunn, Jr. surviving spouse of Ollye Shaver Dunn who passed away 11/16/2009, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., solely as nominee for Citibank, N.A., which mortgage was recorded on May 24, 2017, in Instrument Number 2017 2014, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama and which mortgage was duly transferred and assigned to CitiMortgage, Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Chambers County Courthouse at Lafayette, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on May 15, 2025, the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

Property Address: 2749 16TH Avenue SW, in the City of Lanett, County of Chambers, State of Alabama.

Commencing at a 1 1/2 inch open top pipe at the Southwest corner of Lot 1, Circle Drive

Subdivision on the Easterly right of way of 16th Avenue S. W., as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 40, Chambers County, Alabama Records and this also being the point of beginning. From said point of beginning thence continue along said right of way North 00 degrees 30 minutes 11 seconds West a distance of 105.00 feet; thence leaving said right of way North 89 degrees 51 minutes 05 seconds East a distance of 170.21 feet to a 1 1/2 inch open top pipe; thence South 00 degrees 30 minutes 11 seconds East, a distance of 105.29 feet to a 1 1/2 inch open top pipe; thence South 89 degrees 57 minutes 01 seconds West a distance of 170.21 feet to the point of beginning. Said property containing 0.411 acre, more or less, and being part of Lot 15, Subdivision of J. Sam Ragland Property, Map Book 3, Page 12 and Lot I, Circle Drive Subdivision, Map Book 4, Page 40, being located in Section 2, Township 21 North, Range 28 East, City of Lanett, Chambers County, Alabama.

Assessor`s Parcel Number(s): 12 17 01 02 1 004 006.000

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender full funds at the conclusion of the sale in the form of a certified check made payable or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded. Padgett Law Group reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

CitiMortgage, Inc.

PADGETT LAW GROUP

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Ste. 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

LaFayette Sun

April 2, 2025, April 9, 2025, April 16, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE H. CLINE, deceased

CASE NO.:00071

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 15TH day of November 2024, by the Judge of Probate Court of Chambers County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are

hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

GRADY HAROLD CLINE, II, Executor

Lauryn A. Lauderdale Attorney for Executor Lauderdale & Lauderdale, P.C. 700 Avenue D

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone: (334) 749-5196

Facsimile: (334)749-5532

Legal run 04/2/25, 04/9/25 & 04/16/25

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF CHAMBERS

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by AMY LORAINE SIGGERS AKA AMY L. SIGGERS, a single person, and WILLIAM BRADFORD FULFORD, a single person, on the 29th day of September 2021, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Book 2021, Page 4720, in the office of the Probate Judge of Chambers County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of LaFayette, Chambers County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 23, 2025, the following described real and personal property situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at the Northwest corner of Lot 160 of Subdivision No. 2 of the W.E. Barrow Estate as shown on Plat Book 2, Page 76 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Chambers County, Alabama; thence South 68°00’ West, and along the North property line of Lot 160 of said Subdivision, for ten (10) feet to the Point of Beginning of the parcel to be described; thence continue South 68°00’ West, and along North property line of said Subdivision, for 210 feet to a point for a corner (said point also being 20 feet beyond the Northwest corner of Lot 164 of said Subdivision); thence North 22°00’ West for 210 feet to a point for a corner; thence North 68°00’ East for 210 feet to a point for a corner; thence South 22°00’ East for 210 feet to the point of beginning, comprising approximately one (1) acre of land and 14 x 40 Ft. Building.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2021 Southern Energy manufactured home, Serial Nos. SAD031101ALA and SAD031101ALB;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Lori C. Baird

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Legal Run 04/2/25, 04/09/25, 04/16/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: ELIZABETH JUANITA FARRAR, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-00036

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Elizabeth Juanita Farrar, deceased, having been granted to Peggy Lindsay on the 19th day of March, 2025, by the Honorable Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

s/Peggy Lindsay

Peggy Lindsay, Administratrix

s/John A. Tinney

Attorney – John A. Tinney

Legal Run 04/02/25, 04/09/25 & 04/16/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: DOROTHY JEWELL FARRAR, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-00037

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Dorothy Jewell Farrar, deceased, having been granted to Peggy Lindsay on the 19th day of March, 2025, by the Honorable Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

s/Peggy Lindsay

Peggy Lindsay, Administratrix

s/John A. Tinney

Attorney – John A. Tinney

Legal Run 04/02/25, 04/09/25 & 04/16/25

POSITION OPEN

CITY OF LAFAYETTE

STREET DEPARTMENT

TWO PART TIME LABORERS

The City of LaFayette has an opening for two Part Time Laborers in the Street Department. Interested candidates must have a high school diploma or its equivalent,

and possess a valid driver’s license. Duties include, but are not limited to, assisting in

the performance of cleaning the streets; they will be required to use a weed eater for trimming the grass, lawn mower for the cutting grass, patching the streets and other laborer duties. Anyone interested in the position can apply at City Hall or send a resume to City of LaFayette, P. O. Box 87 (50 Alabama Avenue West), LaFayette, Alabama 36862. The successful candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment physical examination, background check, and substance abuse test. If you need any additional information regarding the position, please contact Superintendent George Green at (334) 864-2203 or 334-864-7181. The City of LaFayette is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Legal Run 04/02/2025 & 04/09/2025

POSITION OPEN

CITY OF LAFAYETTE

STREET DEPARTMENT

(ONE) FULL TIME LABORER

The City of LaFayette has an opening for One Full Time Laborer in the Street Department. Interested candidates must have a high school diploma or its equivalent and possess a valid driver’s license. Duties include, but are not limited to, assisting in the performance of cleaning the streets; they will be required to use a weed eater for trimming the grass, lawn mower for the cutting grass, patching the streets and other laborer duties.

Anyone interested in the position can apply at City Hall or send a resume to City of LaFayette, P. O. Box 87 (50 Alabama Avenue West), LaFayette, Alabama 36862 or email: ggreen@cityoflafaytetteal.com. The successful candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment physical examination, background check, and substance abuse test. If you need any additional information regarding the position, please contact Superintendent George Green at (334) 864-2203 or 334-864-7181. The City of LaFayette is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

LEGAL RUN 04/02/25 & 04/09/25