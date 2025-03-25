Walter Albritton: The busy life of a man of faith

BY ANN CIPPERLY

FOR THE OBSERVER

ALABAMA — At a country setting in the outskirts of Wetumpka near his childhood home, Walter Albritton has authored over 20 books and countless newspaper columns, including his popular weekly article in The Observer. At nearly 93 years of age, Albritton has not slowed down, as every day is filled with activities and purpose. The beloved minister served at several churches for over 70 years, and while dealing with cancer treatments and family losses, he still has pastoral duties in two churches.

A graduate of Auburn University, Albritton received a Master’s degree at Emory University. He completed the first half of his theological studies at Vanderbilt University. In June 1989, after serving at numerous churches, he was appointed pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Opelika. While he was one of the pastors there, the church experienced tremendous growth and outreach to the community. He retired in 2002.

Albritton and his late wife, Dean, were blessed with five sons, 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. One great-grandchild is named Dean Henry Albritton, which brought great joy to Albritton. Dean passed away in 2020. One of their sons passed away at age 5, and another son, Mark, died recently.

Currently, Albritton teaches the Frazer Sunday school class at St. James Church every first Sunday, which includes about 75 members. Dean was their first Sunday teacher for about 12 years.

“After her death, the class president asked me to teach in her place, with the understanding that ‘you can never hope to teach as well as Dean did,’” he said. “I consider this one of the great honors of my life. Over the years, the class has been missions focused, sharing my passion for the work of Christ in Zambia.”

Albritton has been preaching at the New Walk of Life Church in west Montgomery for eight years. Ken Austin, director of Mercy House, is the pastor.

“While it is a church for all people it is mainly a black congregation in a poor section of town,” Albritton said. “Ken uses a bus to bring in children and youth, so we usually have from 75 to 85 people, 40% are youth and children, along with adults of all ages.

“The last few years I have to preach sitting in my walker, but I love the people and they love me; they have become a second family for me. At the end of every service we have people come forward to be anointed with oil, and a pastor or elder prays for each person.

“I give a specific altar call and people respond,” he added. “This altar time of prayer will last 15 to 20 minutes as people are seeking help, confessing their sins, and asking for prayers for various needs. It is unlike anything I have experienced in most white congregations.”

Mondays are Albritton’s writing days. He writes a devotional that his friend Jere Beasley emails to others on Wednesday, while Walter sends the devotional to many others on Thursdays. He has included some of these devotionals in his new book, Living A Life Filled with Love, which is available on Amazon.

“I started writing while at Auburn, and I can’t figure out how to stop,” he said. “I reckon I will quit when one day I can no longer spell cemetery.”

On Monday afternoons, Albritton has a Zoom meeting with 10 retired pastors. They support and encourage each other, as well as “solving” problems in the church and world.

For several years, Albritton has held meetings in his home twice a month with 12 to 15 men in “the Glory Room.” Men come from Waverly, Auburn, Opelika, Montgomery and Wetumpka for Bible study and fellowship.

“It has been an awesome experience for all of us, for we have felt the Lord’s presence and his transforming power in our meetings,” Albritton said.

“Some of the men now have a stronger personal relationship with Jesus that has changed their lives. God has inspired us to make prayer our first priority, and we spend the first 30 minutes or so praying out loud for persons on our prayer list. Sometimes we get persons on the phone and pray for them online. It is truly an incredible blessing.”

Since Dean passed away, Albritton’s grandson, Josh, picks him up on Monday nights for dinner with his family at the old home place where another son, Steve, and his wife, Amy, live.

Every month Albritton enjoys fellowship with his grandson, John, and his wife Brittany, who take him out to dinner.

Albritton leaves Tuesdays and Thursdays open for lunch with friends. When he is invited to lunch, he invites them to his home for a sandwich to dine at his table.

“That has been great medicine for my loneliness,” he said. “It is a blessing when people bring me food, but a double blessing when they bring food and eat with me.”

Tuesdays are also when Albritton visits the elderly.

“I go to love and encourage them and sing a few old songs, but I always get blessed by them more than I bless them,” he said.

Every Wednesday, he joins about 10 other men for lunch at a restaurant, a practice that he and Cecil Spear started 20 years ago. Cecil and other friends have passed away, and the group continues to invite others to join the lunch.

While Albritton no longer drives, his friend Eddie Davis, a retired attorney, is his driver.

“Eddie said the Lord told him to start driving me wherever I needed to go,” Albritton said. “Eddie has driven me to church, funerals in and out of town and, in recent years, back and forth to the doctors for my cancer treatments. I am humbled and amazed by his love, because I know Jesus sent him to help me.”

Every Friday morning Albritton films the 306 Devotional, a 10- to 12-minute video for his son’s church, First Methodist Church in Wetumpka, which is his home church. His son, Matt, has served as pastor for eight years. Matt puts the video on his website and on Facebook every Saturday afternoon. The video informs people about the sermon for the Sunday, encouraging them to attend.

“This has become an extraordinary honor and blessing for me, and many people tell me they are encouraged by these devotionals,” Albritton said.

Fridays are set aside to have lunch with his three sisters – Neva, Margie andPearl. They encourage each other, and they play cards after lunch. Sometimes other family members join them.

Saturday is also family time as his three sons often join him for breakfast. Albritton is thankful that his son, Tim, and his wife, Karen, live next door. Karen graciously helps with any hosting that is needed for the various meetings at Albritton’s home.

Gathering with his family and friends is important.

“On days when I miss Dean terribly, and the devil reminds me how lonely I am when no one is in this big house with me, I do not despair,” he said. “I simply start praising Jesus for the thousands of ways he has blessed me and continues to bless me with multiple ways to keep on serving Him until the chariot arrives to take me home.

“When self-pity knocks on my door, I ask Jesus to answer it for me, and He sends the devil on his way.”

Albrittons books include Struggling with Grief, Finding Peace; Be Strong and Courageous; When You Lose Someone You Love; Life’s Greatest Adventure; Changing Your World; God is Not Done with You; and Living in Christ – the Only Way to Live.

Two newer books are Glory, which is focused on celebrating the glory of God in daily life, and Living A Life Filled with Love.

His books are available on Kindle or in paperback from Amazon. They are also available from Barnes & Noble, Ingram, Cokesbury and other major book distributors. An audible edition of Struggling with Grief, Finding Peace is available from Amazon or Audible.com.

Family and friends will celebrate Albritton’s 93rd birthday with him on March 24. Looking back, he reflects, “I am filled with gratitude for the Lord’s kindness in letting me know and serve Him for so many years!”

Glory!