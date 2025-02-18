Opelika Council recognizes OCS ‘Teachers of the Year’

BY MICHAELA YIELDING
FOR THE OBSERVER
OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council joined for its second monthly meeting on Feb. 18 at the Opelika Municipal Court at 6 p.m. Before the agenda, Mayor Gary Fuller announced the 2024 Opelika teachers of the Year.
- Opelika Middle School – Rachel Weaver.
- Fox Run School – Leigh Moore.
- Morris Avenue Intermediate School – Teresa Swann.
- Northside Intermediate School – Danielle Rosener.
- Carver Primary School – Palina Luangkhot.
- Southview Primary School – Kirstie Brooks.
- West Forest Intermediate School – Anna Grizzard.
- Opelika High School – Tracy Tidwell.
Fuller and Eddie Smith, president of the council and from Ward 4 welcomed Scott Slocum and recognized him as the March Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character. The word for the month was “compassionate.”
In other business:
- The council approved Retail Wine and Beer off premise licenses for the Harihare Neighborhood Market, Tiger Town Eagle, and Opelika Mart.
• The council approved a Restaurant Retail Liquor, Wine and Beer on premise and wine on Premise licenses for Piedmont on Piedmont.
- The council approved a Restaurant retail liquor, wine and beer on premise for Wild Wing Cafe.
- The council approved a Restaurant retail liquor and beer on premise for Ron Damon Mexican Sports Bar and Grill.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure for the Red Clay Bike Night event to be held March 20.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure for the Walk With A Purpose (WWAP) Youth Walk parade and event on April 5.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure for the On Tap Craft Beer Festival to be held on April 5.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure for the start and finish of the Long Distance Bike Ride event on April 12.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure for the Red Clay Food Truck event on May 2.
- The council approved a request for a temporary street closure for the Sportsplex Triathlon for Kids event on August 2.
- The council approved the city’s assistance in aiding the preparation and assistance for the Collinwood neighborhood’s 58 annual Christmas Luminary on Dec. 12.
- The council approved expense reports from various departments totaling just over $10,439 and approved the designation of one brake pads and one brake rotors as surplus and authorized the disposal.
- The council approved the emergency purchase of two sewage pumps for the Oak Bowery Lift Stations from supplier Hydra Service Inc for $36,470.00 with funds from the Capital Outlay.
- The council approved the Public Works Department’s request to purchase one Kubota U35-4R1A Mini Excavator through contact vendor Capital Tractor for $59,364 with funds from the Capital Outlay.
- The council approved two separate requests for a refund of occupational taxes paid in error.
- The council approved the annual 12-month contract between the city of Opelika and The Arts Association of East Alabama (TAAEA) that allows TAAEA to provide 11 services, including the Performance Series, the Book Club, Study in the Arts Enhancement Scholarship and the East Alabama Community Band to the community. The city agreed to pay a lump sum of $25,000 to TAAEA for the 2025 fiscal year.
- The council approved a resolution that amends multiple municipal job positions and descriptions and the organizational charts for the city.
- The council approved the ordinance that provides for the election of municipal officers, setting the voting date to Tuesday, Aug. 26.
- The council approved two text amendments that amended the text of the zoning ordinance. One of the amendments changes the deadline of 21 days prior to 27.
- The council approved to reappoint Ken Ridley to the Lee Russell Council of Governments MPO Citizen Advisory Committee, with his new term ending on Jan. 1, 2027.