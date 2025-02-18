Opelika Council recognizes OCS ‘Teachers of the Year’

BY MICHAELA YIELDING

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council joined for its second monthly meeting on Feb. 18 at the Opelika Municipal Court at 6 p.m. Before the agenda, Mayor Gary Fuller announced the 2024 Opelika teachers of the Year.

Opelika Middle School – Rachel Weaver.

Fox Run School – Leigh Moore.

Morris Avenue Intermediate School – Teresa Swann.

Northside Intermediate School – Danielle Rosener.

Carver Primary School – Palina Luangkhot.

Southview Primary School – Kirstie Brooks.

West Forest Intermediate School – Anna Grizzard.

Opelika High School – Tracy Tidwell.

Fuller and Eddie Smith, president of the council and from Ward 4 welcomed Scott Slocum and recognized him as the March Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character. The word for the month was “compassionate.”

In other business: