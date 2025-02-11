Event calendar | Week of Feb. 10

FEB. 14 — VOCTAVE IN CONCERT

A cappella sensation Voctave bring their show “The Corner of Broadway and Main Street” to the Gouge Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the website: goguecenter.evenue.net.

FEB. 15-16 — BLACK HISTORY SHOWCASE

Opelika Community Theatre will present the third annual Black History Month Showcase Saturday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. Reserve your seat at www.opelikacommunitytheatre.com/ticketsshows.

FEB. 19 — BODYTRAFFIC

BODYTRAFFIC contemporary dance company will perform Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Gouge Performing Arts Center at Auburn University. Tickets are available at the website: goguecenter.evenue.net.

FEB. 20 — CLIVE CARROLL AT THE SOUND WALL

Guitarist Clive Carroll will perform at The Sound Wall, 605 Ave. B in Opelika, on Friday, Feb. 21. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit the website: theswmi.org.

FEB. 20-MARCH 1 — ORLANDO

Orlando, a theatrical adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s classic novel, will be performed at Telfair Peet Black Box Theatre at Auburn University on Thursday, Feb. 20 through March 1. For showtimes and ticket information, go to the website: auliberalarts.universitytickets.com/?cid=169.

FEB. 22 – OPELIKA BOOK FESTIVAL

The Opelika Public Library will host its second annual Book Festival on Saturday, Feb. 22, featuring 70 local authors, stage presentations and book fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and keynote speaker Mary Kay Andrews at 6 p.m. For more information, a full schedule and list of local authors, visit www.opelikabookfestival.com.

FEB. 23 — PURLIE VICTORIOUS

The Opelika Community Theatre is showcasing the stage play Purlie Victorious, written by Ossie Davis on Sunday, Feb. 23 through March 2. The comedy follows determined preacher Purlie Victorious Judson on a mission to reclaim his family’s inheritance and bring justice to his community in the segregated South. For showtimes and ticket information, go to website: www.opelikacommunitytheatre.com/ticketsshows.

FEB. 28 — MEAN MARY AT SUNDILLA

The Sundilla Acoustic Concert Series is welcoming Mean Mary back on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. on 450 E. Thach Avenue in Auburn. Mean Mary’s music is a blend of folk, bluegrass and blues. Advance tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee and on the Sundilla website. Admission at the door is $25 and $15 for students. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drinks to the show. For more information on the artist, venue and ticket sales, go to website: www.sundillamusic.com.

FEB. 28 — HIROYA TSUKAMOTO IN CONCERT

The Sound Wall on 605 Ave B in Opelika will showcase “A Journey Through Strings and Stories” with Hiroya Tsukamoto on Feb. 28. Japanese-born fingerstyle guitarist Tsukamoto provides an immersive experience that weaves lyrical narratives with intricate melodies. Doors at The Sound Wall open at 7:00 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information on the show, artist and tickets, visit www.theswmi.org/events.

MARCH 1 – MARDI GRAS PARADE & KREWE KRAWL

The sixth annual Krew Krawl and eighth annual Mardi gras Parade will occur on Saturday, March 1, in downtown Auburn. The parade starts at 2 p.m. while the Krewe Krawl will begin at 11 a.m. Those with wristbands for the Krewe Krawl will have exclusive discounts and specials from local businesses downtown. To learn more visit www.krewedetigris.com.

MARCH 2 — OMNIUM CIRCUS

Omnium Circus will bring its awe-inspiring and uplifting show, “I’m Possible,” to the Woltosz Theater at the Gogue Performing Arts Center (910 S. College St., Auburn) on Sunday, March 2, at 3 p.m. Omnium Circus is multi-abled and representative, highlighting and celebrating diversity. Shows are presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language, with special accommodations provided such as live audio description, tactile experiences, relaxed seating for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive audience members and more. Tickets start at $10 and are available at omniumcircus.org and goguecenter.auburn.edu.

MARCH 7 — TIM GRIMM AT SUNDILLA

Musician Tim Grimm will make his Sundilla debut on Friday, March 7 at 450 E. Thach Ave in Auburn at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee, Foodies and on the Sundilla website. Admission at the door is $25 and $15 for students. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drinks to the show. For more information on the artist, venue and ticket sales, go to website: www.sundillamusic.com.

MARCH 8 — AN EVENING WITH ELLIS PAUL

Guitarist Ellis Paul will perform at The Sound Wall, 605 Ave. B in Opelika, on Saturday, March 8. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. For more information and tickets, visit the website: theswmi.org.

MARCH 8 – SECOND SATURDAY @ PIONEER PARK

On Saturday, March 8, the Lee County Historical Society will host Second Saturday at Pioneer Park on 6500 Stage Road in Loachapoka. Historical reenactors will showcase their blacksmith, textiles and gardening skills and participants of any age level will experience hands-on history demonstrations and entertainment. For more information visit www.leecountyhistoricalsociety.org.

MARCH 15 — PLANT SWAP

Bring ‘em, buy ‘em, trade ‘em, swap ‘em! Join the Lee County House Plant Group and O Grows for a good ol’ fashioned plant swap on Saturday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at 1103 Glenn St. in Opelika.

MARCH 20 — KODO: WARABE

The Gogue Performing Arts Center will present Kodo on Thursday, March 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets vary from $30-$65. Learn more at www.goguecenter.auburn.edu.

MARCH 21-22 — WILLY WONKA

Trinity Christian School will present Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka on March 21 at 6:30 p.m. and March 22 and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The performance is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. For more information, visit www.tcsopelika.org.

MARCH 21 — BARK IN THE PARK

Auburn Parks and Recreation and CARE Humane Society will host Bark in the Park, an event celebrating responsible dog ownership, on Saturday, March 22, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Kiesel Park. This FREE community event is open to all dogs and their owners and features a variety of educational booths, pet vendors, door prizes and dog-friendly activities. Rescue dogs will be available for adoption.

MARCH 22 — ANOUSHKA SHANKAR

Sitarist Anoushka Shankar will perform at The Gogue Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 22, at p.m. Tickets vary from $35-$90 based on seating. Learn more at www.goguecenter.auburn.edu.

MARCH 25 — MAMMA MIA!

The Gogue Performing Arts Center will present the national tour of “MAMMA MIA!” on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets vary from $69-$124. Learn more at www.goguecenter.auburn.edu.

MARCH 26 — AMERICAN SPIRITUAL ENSEMBLE

The American Spiritual Ensemble will perform at the Opelika Center for Performing Arts on 1700 Lafayette Parkway on March 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.eastalabamaarts.org/performances.

APRIL 4 — DANCE PRODUCTION

The Gogue Performing Arts Center will present “The Center Will Not Hold” by Ephrat Asherie and Michelle Dorrance on Friday, April 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets vary from $30-$65. Learn more at www.goguecenter.auburn.edu.

APRIL 5 — PANCAKE JAMBOREE

The Opelika Lions Club’s annual Pancake Jamboree will be held Saturday, April 5, from 6 to 11 a.m. at Opelika Middle School. Tickets are $7, which include free vision screening. To purchase tickets, contact Junior Morgan at (256) 307-3749 or Jim Allen at (334) 444-0126.

APRIL 5 — ON TAP: A CRAFT BEER EVENT

Opelika Main Street will host On Tap: A Craft Beer Event on Saturday, April 5, from 1 to 6 p.m. in historic downtown Opelika. Tickets are on sale at www.eventbrite.com

APRIL 6 — CATAPULT

The Gogue Performing Arts Center is presenting “Catapult” on Sunday, April 6, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at www.goguecenter.auburn.edu.