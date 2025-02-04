OCS Board recognizes 2024-2025 Teachers of the Year

CONTRIBUTED BY OCS

OPELIKA — At its regular board meeting on Jan. 28, the Opelika City Schools Board of Education recognized 2024-25 Teachers of the Year. Each honoree was joined by their school principal, who shared the dedication and impact these educators are having on their students and school communities.

This year, Opelika High School’s Tracy Tidwell was named OCS Secondary Teacher of the Year.

From West Forest Intermediate School, Anna Grizzard was selected as OCS Elementary Teacher of the Year. Both educators have a passion for teaching and a lasting investment in student success.

“Teaching can be tough, and it’s easy to doubt whether you’re making a difference. This honor reminds me that the work I’m doing matters, and that’s incredibly motivating,” said Tidwell.

“This award is an opportunity to highlight the dedication of my colleagues, the perseverance of our students and the collective effort that makes our school exceptional,” said Grizzard. “Beginning my career at West Forest has not only made me a better educator but also a better person, and I am grateful for this chance to shine a light on our school community.”

The following teachers were also recognized as their school’s Teacher of the Year: Leigh Moore, Fox Run School; Rachele Weaver, Opelika Middle School; Palina Luangkhot, Carver Primary School; Emily Beauchamp, Jeter Primary School; Danielle Rosener, Northside Intermediate School; Teresa Swann, Morris Avenue Intermediate School; and Kirstie Brooks, Southview Primary School

“We are proud to recognize these educators who go above and beyond for every child, every day,” said OCS Superintendent Dr. Farrell Seymore. “They are an inspiration to the entire community. We are grateful for their lasting impact on students’ lives.”