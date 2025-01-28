Sonic Group Acquires Sonic Tools USA, Its Exclusive North American Distribution Partner

Sonic Tools USA Becomes Fully Owned Entity of Sonic Group, 10 Years after Successfully Entering the North America Market

AUBURN, Alabama And NEW ORLEANS – January 22, 2025 – Sonic Group, a leading provider of professional tools and equipment solutions based in the Netherlands, today announced the acquisition of Auburn, Alabama-based Sonic Tools USA, transforming its exclusive North American distribution partner into a wholly owned entity. The announcement coincides with Sonic’s 10-year U.S. anniversary, delivering premium hand tools, storage solution and efficiencies to automotive, aviation, and manufacturing professionals across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The strategic acquisition strengthens Sonic Group’s global presence while building upon Sonic Tools USA’s decade-long legacy of innovation and customer service in the North American professional hand tools sector. The acquisition will enable Sonic Tools USA to create a more robust distributor network across North America and gain access to additional resources to further expand its North American presence.

“The acquisition of the Sonic Group’s North American distribution partner represents a natural progression in our international growth strategy,” said Remko Papenburg, CEO of Sonic Group. “Sonic Tools USA has successfully translated the Sonic go-to-market strategy from Europe to North America, achieving an impressive 4,000 percent growth in revenue during the past 10 years. Now as a fully owned entity of Sonic Group, we are excited to help super charge that growth into the next decade.”

Founded in 2015, Sonic Tools USA has established itself as a trusted provider of professional-grade tools and storage solutions, serving diverse industries from automotive repair to manufacturing and aviation maintenance. The company’s commitment to quality and innovation, including its lifetime warranty on all hand tools, has driven consistent growth and customer loyalty throughout the decade.

“When we started Sonic Tools USA, the idea of buying complete hand tool sets up front for technicians, organized within foam inserts, was a foreign concept to the vast majority of our customers, especially in the automotive space,” said Colby McConnell, co-founder and CEO Sonic Tools USA Inc. “Today, the idea of buying complete toolsets is catching on across North America as customers recognize the efficiency this provides compared to the traditional method of buying piecemealed hand tools from a truck. Meanwhile, joining forces with Sonic Group will empower us to expand our North American distribution network, increase investment in marketing and sales, and optimize our value proposition to all our customers.”

Under the terms of the acquisition, Sonic Tools USA Inc. will continue to operate from its current facilities with McConnell taking on the role of CEO for the North American office.

For more information about the acquisition or to learn more about Sonic Group and Sonic Tools USA’s products and services, please visit https://sonictoolsusa.com.

About Sonic Tools USA Inc.

Sonic Tools takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic Tools is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and unbeatable customer experience.

About Sonic Group

Sonic is a leading global specialist in the development, marketing and distribution of professional hand tools and storage solution systems. Founded in 2004 by Remko Papenburg and Niels Veldt, Sonic today extends across the global market, having achieved strong and consistent growth since its inception. With an innovative and complete product range of 6,000+ high-quality tools & storage systems, Sonic improves the efficiency, image, ergonomics and productivity of thousands of professionals in over 65 countries across the globe. Sonic is known for its exceptional value proposition, unique branding and highly customer-oriented approach. The Company has office facilities and warehouses in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Taiwan, and the USA. Sonic employs c. 140 FTE. For more information, please visit https://sonic-equipment.com.

Sonic Tools USA Introduces “No Lost Tools” Guarantee

AUBURN, Ala., – January 23, 2024 – Sonic Tools USA Inc., a leading provider of professional-grade tool solutions and equipment, today announced its “No Lost Tools” Guarantee. On top of its lifetime warranty, Sonic will now replace up to $250 in hand tools on any of Sonic’s preconfigured complete toolkits in the Sonic Foam System (SFS). The No Lost Tools Guarantee applies for one calendar year after purchase, or from the toolkit ship date.

Sonic sells more than just hand tools; it sells efficiency and productivity. The No Lost Tools Guarantee complements the SFS, which offers an organized workspace that encourages productivity via clearly marked inserts for each tool in a set. Technicians can then quickly audit for any missing tools, helping reduce misplaced tools by 80 percent, according to a study conducted by Sonic. To account for tools that do go missing, Sonic is standing behind its innovative foam system, committing to replace up to $250 of lost tools within the first year after purchase.

“We already offer the industry’s best warranty and fastest replacement for hand tools, but now, we’re taking our commitment to customer satisfaction to the next level with our no lost tools guarantee,” said Colby McConnell, CEO, Sonic USA. “Organization, tool management, and tool control are in our DNA. Customers now have greater peace of mind that Sonic can help them quickly replace lost and misplaced tools. The most common lost tool is the 10mm socket, and should it or any other Sonic tool go missing, we’ll replace it within the first year.”

To file a claim, customers can submit an online form located here: https://sonictoolsusa.com/no-lost-tools/. Each claim will be processed within 24 hours and Sonic will then ship the replacement tool. The customer is responsible for shipping costs of the replacement tools.

The Best Warranty in The Tools Industry

Sonic tools are built to last a lifetime, and Sonic stands behind every tool it makes. Each hand tool exceeds DIN standards, a manufacturing quality standard developed at the German Institute for Standardization, for strength and durability.

Sonic’s hassle-free, lifetime warranty program enables customers to apply online for a tool replacement in just a few minutes, with the claim being processed within 24 hours. The new tool is then shipped directly to the customer shortly thereafter. The entire process takes less than two minutes. With this new guarantee, customers can expect the industry’s best and fastest replacement offering along with the lifetime guarantee.

Sonic Tools USA Announces 2025 Sonic Impact Scholarship Program

AUBURN, Ala., – January 24, 2024 – Sonic Tools USA, a leading provider of professional-grade tool solutions and equipment, today announced the Sonic Impact Scholarship Program to equip the next generation of automotive, aviation, and manufacturing technicians with tools to excel in their education and contribute to their communities. Sonic will award 10 scholarships, five in June of 2025 and five in November of 2025, to deserving students. The students will be awarded a comprehensive set of tools curated for their trade and a toolbox.

Sonic Tools recognizes the critical technician shortage and the impact that skilled technicians make in their industries and communities. As part of the company’s mission to provide a pathway for technicians by developing toolsets vetted by technical instructors, industry leaders, and years of experience, the scholarship will provide premium hand tools to the winners to support the evolution of their education and careers.

“At Sonic, we believe that a successful career is built on a solid foundation of Passion, Accountability, Collaboration, and Experience, or PACE values, for short,” said Colby McConnell, CEO, Sonic USA. “With the launch of our Sonic Impact Scholarship, we will support the blossoming technicians who live by these values and invest in their futures by allowing these ten students to focus on their education and career rather than the debt of buying a new toolset.”

Lighting the Path for Future Technicians with PACE Values

Designed to support technicians who live by PACE values, Sonic is seeking applicants who align with the following:

Passion : An unparalleled enthusiasm about what one does.

: An unparalleled enthusiasm about what one does. Accountability : Being dependable, caring about, and taking responsibility for one’s work.

: Being dependable, caring about, and taking responsibility for one’s work. Collaboration : Working with others to achieve the best version of work.

: Working with others to achieve the best version of work. Experience: Providing an ‘unbeatable experience’ for customers, peers, and co-workers.

Setting Up Future Technicians For Success

Sonic would like to support passionate students committed to their trade by supplying the literal ‘tools of their trade.’ To apply, students must provide the following information:

Proof of enrollment in an automotive, aviation, or manufacturing trade school (class schedule or student ID).

Letter of recommendation from the students’ Instructor (include contact information).

500-word essay on how the student exemplifies the values of P.A.C.E. while explaining “How I will make an Impact”.

60 – 90 second video on “How Sonic will impact one’s career.”

Sonic will review and analyze all applicants’ entries. Sonic may choose to contact the students for additional information and reserves the right to contact their instructors. Sonic will choose our 10 scholarship winners and reach out to them directly.

For more information about the Sonic Impact Scholarship, visit http://www.sonictoolsusa.com/scholarship/.