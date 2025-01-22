Public Notices | The LaFayette Sun | Jan. 22, 2025

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Avante Shaquez Wallace to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. “MERS” as mortgagee, as nominee for Lender, Residential Acceptance Corporation, and lenders successors and assigns dated May 11, 2023, and Recorded in Mortgage Book 2023, Page 2295 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Chambers County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment, LLC by instrument recorded in Book 2024, Page 1983 in said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the February 18, 2025, at the front door entrance of the Courthouse of Chambers County, Alabama, , the following described real property in the County of Chambers, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

Begin at the Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 24 North, Range 26 East, Chambers County, Alabama and proceed West along the section line for 1320 feet more or less to the one-quarter section line which will be the Southwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of said section; thence proceed North along the one-quarter section line for 50 feet, more or less, to a point for a corner of the Northerly margin of a public dirt road; thence proceed North 89 degrees 00 minutes East for 210 feet to a point for a corner to the Point of Beginning; thence continue North 89 degrees 00 minutes East for 210 feet to a point for a corner; thence proceed North 1 degree 00 minutes West for 210 feet to a point for a corner; thence proceed South 89 degrees 00 minutes West for 210 feet to a point for a corner; thence proceed South 1 degree 00 minutes East for 210 feet to the point of beginning. The above described parcel lies in Section 28, Township 24 North, Range 26 East, Chambers County, Alabama, and lies East of and abuts that certain lot shown on that certain map or plat prepared under the supervision of W. Scears Barnes, Reg. No. 1490, dated July 19, 1984.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Village Capital & Investment, LLC

Mortgagee

William McFadden

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF CHAMBERS

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brian S Mcdaniel Single to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for CMG Mortgage, Inc. dba CMG Financial, its successors and assigns dated June 18, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on June 20, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019-2726 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to CMG Mortgage, Inc. in Instrument 2021-3294 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, CMG Mortgage, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Chambers County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 20th day of February, 2025 the following property, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL 1, BOUNDARY SURVEY FOR KIM LANGLEY, ACCORDING TO AND AS SHOWN ON MAP OR SURVEY OF RECORD IN BOOK 2019 AT PAGE 2268 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, CHAMBERS COUNTY. ALABAMA.

FURTHER DESCRIBED AS: PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 22 NORTH, RANGE 25 EAST, CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 8; THENCE N 20’24’14” W A DISTANCE OF 4861.36’ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID PARCEL BEING A SET HALF INCH REBAR; THENCE S 77’24’51” W A DISTANCE OF 204.57’ TO A SET HALF INCH REBAR ON THE EASTERLY MARGIN OF COUNTY ROAD 52; THENCE ALONG SAID MARGIN N 22’37’59” W A DISTANCE OF 194.35’ TO A SET HALF INCH REBAR; THENCE N 08’47’30” W A DISTANCE OF 73.95’ TO A SET HALF INCH REBAR; THENCE LEAVING SAID MARGIN S 81’35’48” E A DISTANCE OF 65.13’ TO A SET HALF INCH REBAR; THENCE N 81’39’53” E A DISTANCE OF 149.61’ TO A SET HALF INCH REBAR; THENCE S 14’22’47” E A DISTANCE OF 164.95’ TO A SET HALF INCH REBAR; THENCE N 78’09’20” E A DISTANCE OF 17.34’ TO A SET HALF INCH REBAR; THENCE S 13’31’25” E A DISTANCE OF 65.65’ TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.159 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

Said property is commonly known as 1166 County Road 52, Camp Hill, AL 36850.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

CMG MORTGAGE, INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street North, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 24-06595AL

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment

of the indebtedness secured by that certain

mortgage dated June 22, 2023 executed by

Jordan P. Doss, an unmarried woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as a nominee for Keystone Funding, Inc., said Mortgage being recorded June 23, 2023, in Book 2023, Page 2927, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Planet Home Lending, LLC by instrument recorded in Book 2024, Page 5291, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Planet Home Lending, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Chambers County, Alabama on 02/13/2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit: A certain lot, with all improvements thereon, in or near Shawmut, Chambers County, Alabama, designated as Lot No. 8 in Block No 27A, as shown by plat prepared by Charlie J. Taylor, Engineer, dated July 15, 1954, recorded in Map Book 3, Page 31, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama. Subject to the restrictive covenants set forth in Deed Volume 126, Page 578, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama.

This being the same property conveyed to Stanley Shaw by that certain deed dated January 28, 2005, recorded in Document

Number 2005-525, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 3606 24th Ave., Valley, AL 36854.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO

ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES,

AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE

MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF

REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED

THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances.

Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you

understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well

as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Planet Home Lending, LLC

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lewis Abner, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for AFS Financial, Inc., on September 8, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2007-5015; the undersigned Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-FRE2, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Lafayette, Chambers County, Alabama, on March 13, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit: Begin at the Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 21, Range 28, Chambers County, Alabama; thence South 86 degrees 45 minutes West along the section line between Sections 12 and 13 for 877.5 feet to an iron pin for a point; thence North 04 degrees 15 minutes West for 355.0 feet to an iron pin for a point; thence North 85 degrees 45 minutes East for 100.0 feet to an iron pin located on the Southwesterly margin of a public road for a point; thence North 24 degrees 07 minutes West along the Southwesterly margin of said road for 755.0 feet to an iron pin for a point; thence North 51 degrees 55 minutes West along the Southwesterly margin of said road for 386.2 feet to an iron pin located at the intersection of the South margin of said road with the East margin of a 40 foot street for a point; thence North 38 degrees 05 minutes East for 52.5 feet to an iron pin located at the intersection of the North margin of said road and the West margin of a 25 foot street for a corner and starting point; from this starting point proceed North 51 degrees 55 minutes West along the North margin of said public road for 200.0 feet to an iron pin for a corner; thence North 37 degrees 37 minutes East for 164.0 feet to an iron pin for a corner; thence South 68 degrees 50 minutes East for 44.0 feet to an iron pin located on the West margin of said 25 foot street for a corner; thence South 03 degrees 55 minutes East along the West margin of said 25 foot street for 237.9 feet to an iron pin for a corner and the starting point. The hereinabove description being one and the same as described in deed recorded in Instrument Number 2002-4361.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5461 28th Avenue , Valley, AL 36854. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-FRE2, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-00217-SP-AL 01/22/2025, 01/29/2025, 02/05/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT FOR CHAMBERS COUNTY COURT

IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF DAVID L. SMITH (Plaintiff)

v. JILL DIANE SMITH, (Defendant)

CIVIL ACTION – DR 2025 – 900003

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

JILL DIANE SMITH, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer DAVID LAWRENCE SMITH, complaint for Divorce and other relief by 17th day of March, 2025, or thereafter a judgement by default may be rendered against JILL DIANE SMITH in CIVIL ACTION DR 2025-900003.

In the Circuit Court of Chambers County, Alabama

Done this 14th day of January, 2025

Lisa M Burdette / SAL

Circuit Court Clerk

Susan K. Harmon

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 127

LaFayette, Al 36862

(334) 864-7263 Fax (334) 864-7253

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: ESTATE OF ROGER HENRY OVERTON CASE NO. 2024-00190

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary on the estate of Roger Henry Overton, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of December, 2024, by the Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

s/Kelly Swanson

Kelly Swanson

Executrix

s/John A. Tinney

John A. Tinney

Attorney for Executrix

NOTICE FIRE HYDRANT REPLACEMENT & INSTALLATION PROJECT

JANUARY 20, 2025

The City of LaFayette is pleased to announce an upcoming project to enhance public safety and improve its water distribution system through the installation of new fire hydrants throughout town. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday January 20, 2025, and will continue through April 20, 2025. During this time, residents and businesses may experience disturbances to the water system, including: