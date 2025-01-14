Southern Union to offer pre- and post-license real estate courses

Two new courses are designed for aspiring and newly licensed professionals

CONTRIBUTED BY SUSCC

OPELIKA — Southern Union State Community College announced it is offering real estate pre-license and post-license courses designed to provide aspiring and newly licensed real estate professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in Alabama’s dynamic real estate market.

Real estate post-license course

The post-license course is tailored for newly licensed salespersons transitioning from a temporary to a permanent license. This 30-hour program equips participants with practical tools for managing a successful real estate business. The curriculum covers business planning and client management, transaction coordination, property listing and marketing strategies, negotiation techniques and closing procedures. Participants will also gain a deeper understanding of common pitfalls and liabilities specific to Alabama’s real estate industry and learn strategies to navigate legal challenges effectively.

The course costs $336 and runs from Jan. 29 to April 2, meeting on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at SUSCC’s Opelika campus in the Business Technology Center, Room 209.

Real estate pre-license course

This 60-hour course prepares aspiring real estate professionals for the Alabama licensing exam and offers foundational knowledge essential for starting a career in real estate. Participants will explore real estate principles and practices, legal and ethical considerations, essential skills for client interaction, market analysis and property valuation. This program is an excellent first step for individuals looking to enter the industry with confidence.

The course costs $672 and runs from Jan. 28 to April 3, meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at SUSCC’s Opelika Campus in the Business Technology Center, Room 209.

Enrollment information

Registration is now open for both courses. Participants are encouraged to register early, as space is limited. For more information or to register, please visit Southern Union’s website at www.suscc.edu/programs/fast-track-programs.