Youngsters sworn in as Sheriff for the Day

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office hosted three young men and their guests at this year’s Sheriff for the Day. Sheriff Jay Jones swore-in the guest sheriffs, who toured the Justice Center. This year’s guests included Beauregard fourth grader Kobe Ligon and his 6-year-old brother Jayden, South Smiths Station student James Eiland and his 6-year-old brother Liam, and Smiths Station high schooler Cohen Thomas and his friend, Sam. They visited with law enforcement personnel and judicial officials, learning about fingerprinting procedures, trying out handcuffs, touring the jail, exploring SWAT equipment, sitting in a judge’s chair in the courtroom, practicing using virtual tasers and more. PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER BY THE LCSO