Calendar of Events | Jan. 9, 2025

JAN. 18 — 13TH ANNUAL POLAR PLUNGE

Auburn Parks & Recreation and Lee County Special Olympics will host the 13th Annual Polar Plunge on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 9 a.m. at Samford Pool. Pre-registration is required online at: www.auburnalabama.org/parks/register. Please register individually, even if you have a group. Register by Jan. 6 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. All proceeds benefit Lee County Special Olympics.

JAN. 23 — GRYPHON TRIO AT GOUGE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Gryphon Trio will bring its highly refined, dynaic performance to the Gouge Center’s Woltosz Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. as part of the Chamber Music Series. For ticket information, email gpac@auburn.edu or call (334) 844-8497.

JAN. 24 — SUNDILLA PRESENTS FRICTION FARM IN CONCERT

The Sundilla Concert Series will feature a performance by Friction Farm on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. at AUUF (450 E. Thatch Ave. in Auburn. Advance tickets are $20, $25 at the door and $15 for students. Free refreshments will be provided, or the audience may bring their own food and drinks.

FEB. 7 & 8 — DADDY DAUGHTER DATE NIGHT

Auburn Parks & Recreation’s 35th Annual Daddy Daughter Date Nights are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 & 8, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each night. This year’s theme is “Black and White Ball” — think black, white and silver, classy and elegant. Daughters, dads, granddads and uncles are invited to dance the night away and enjoy food, games, activities and a DJ. Attendees must live or work in the city of Auburn. Tickets are $20 for the father, $20 for first daughter and $5 for each additional daughter. Tickets, additional details and a form to pre-purchase flowers are available online at: www.auburnal.myrec.com.

FEB. 7 & 8 — MOTHER SON BLUE JEAN BALL

Registration is open for Opelika’s 2025 Mother Son Blue Jean Ball. The dances will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 & 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Covington Rec Center. This year’s theme is “Sports.” Fees are $30 per couple (plus $10 for each additional son) and include a meal, corsage, boutonniere, activities and entertainment. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 3. If any tickets are available after this deadline, registration will reopen, but the fee will increase to $50 per couple. Professional pictures will be available the night of the dance, with prices beginning at $20. For more information, call Opelika Parks & Recreation at (334) 705-5560.

FEB. 13 — YOUNG AT HEART DANCE

Adults ages 55 and up are invited to dance the night away on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Opelika SportsPlex. The cost is $15 and pre-registration is required at www.opelika-al.gov/913/Parks-Recreation.

FEB. 14 &15 — DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE

Opelika’s 2025 Daddy Daughter Dances will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 & 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sportsplex. This year’s theme is “Denim and Diamonds.” The annual event includes a meal, corsage, boutonniere, activities and entertainment. Fees to attend are $30 per couple, plus $10 per additional daughter, and registration is required by Feb. 3 at www.opelika-al.gov/711/Daddy-Daughter-Dance. If any tickets are available after Feb. 3, registration will reopen, but the fee will increase to $50 per couple. Professional photography will be available the night of the dance. Prices begin at $20.