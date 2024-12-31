On the Mark | Jan. 2, 2025

OHS basketball heads into area competition

OPINION —

The Opelika girls and boys basketball teams have completed pre-area schedules. Holiday tournaments over the break are preparing them for area competition in January. The winner of the area regular season earns the right the host the area tournament, with the final two teams advancing to the AHSAA 7A state playoffs.

The Lady Bulldog basketball team continues to improve while playing several younger talented players lacking varsity experience. Head coach Blake Smalley is staying positive, continuing to work the girls hard and preparing for the stretch run.

The following are summaries of their last few games prior to press time OHS lost to Lanett (48-35), Tyra Pitts scored 13 points and Kamora Johnson added 11 points. OHS beat Lanett 45-21 behind 12 points from Makayla Jones and 8 points from Claire Barber. St James beat OHS 75-41 despite 12 points from Monica Whack, Tyra Pitts chipped in 9 points. Greenforest high school slipped by OHS in overtime, 61-60.

The Bulldog boys team (15-2) is having its best season since former head coach, John Wadsworth left for Enterprise four years ago. OHS has rolled through 17 games with very few bumps, losing two road games, to Dothan (66-47) and Russell County (64-56). The Dogs returned the favor to both teams, beating Russell County 70-56 and Dothan 62-56 in Mainstreet gym.

Opelika has won five of the last seven games since my last column. The varsity boys beat Lafayette 78-54, Lanett 69-51, Carroll (Ozark) 75-63 and JAG 61-50. Bob Jones High gave OHS its second loss, 75-63 in Huntsville.

Both teams play all six area games in January, starting with Smiths Station on Jan. 3. Varsity girls start at 6 p.m., with varsity boys tipping off 10 minutes after the completion of the girls game.

Opelika will host Central on Jan. 7 in the newly-renovated sports arena. Auburn High comes to OHS Jan. 10, Smiths Station comes to OHS Jan. 17, Central will host OHS on Jan. 21 and the last area game is at Auburn on Jan. 24.

Fans can listen to nine basketball games on iHeartRadio’s FOX Sports the Game 910-1310 presented by the Orthopedic Clinic with Voice of the Bulldogs Van Riggs.

OTHER NOTABLES

The AISA back of Year Finalist is Luke Tarver, a running-back from Chambers Academy.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia and host of “On the Mark” on Fox Sports the Game 910-1319.