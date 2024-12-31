Make-A-Wish Alabama Launches 2025 Trailblaze Challenge

Unique endurance hiking event invites Alabama residents to step into adventure

BIRMINGHAM — Registration for the 2025 Make-A-Wish Alabama Trailblaze Challenge, presented by America’s Thrift Stores, opens Saturday, Jan. 11. Organizers are calling on adventure seekers, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone looking to make a difference to join this ultimate fundraising adventure. The event kicks off with free, no-obligation information sessions in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile in January, where prospective hikers can learn more, ask questions and register for the Challenge.

The Challenge will take place over two weekends in May (2-4, 16-18), giving hikers the chance to push themselves physically and mentally on a stunning 26.3-mile trek along the iconic Pinhoti Trail in Talladega National Forest — all while supporting a cause that changes lives. The deadline to register is Jan. 29, 2025.

“With every step along the Pinhoti Trail, hikers aren’t just conquering mountains — they’re helping grant wishes that provide hope and joy to children who need it most,” said Valerie Cunningham-Trainer, Vice President of Advancement for Make-A-Wish Alabama.

“It’s an incredible experience, and we can’t wait to see the difference we can make together in 2025. For the fourth year in a row, we are on track to be one of the top-grossing fundraising events held by a nonprofit in Alabama and the largest Trailblaze Challenge program in the U.S.”

The Trailblaze Challenge isn’t just about walking a long distance; it’s about pushing limits, building community and showing up for kids who face some of life’s biggest challenges. For 12 weeks, hikers will train and fundraise with others across the state, all while learning more about the mission of Make-A-Wish Alabama. Hikers will receive expert-led training sessions, and participants can count on a high-energy support crew to cheer them on every step of the way. This year’s goal is to raise $1 million to help grant life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses across Alabama.

“This is the kind of event that sticks with you long after you’ve finished the hike,” said Elizabeth Tucker, Development Manager and statewide Trailblaze lead. “It’s not just about walking 26.3 miles. It’s about feeling like you’re part of something bigger, something that truly changes lives. You get to see how far you can go and, at the end of the day, you know you’ve made a difference.”

Over the past eight years, more than 1,500 hikers have participated in the Trailblaze Challenge, raising a remarkable $5.8 million to grant wishes for Alabama children facing critical illnesses. Each donation makes a real, tangible impact. This year’s $1 million goal will allow Make-A-Wish Alabama to grant even more wishes, from trips to Disneyland to meeting beloved sports heroes, and much more.

Want to be part of this life-changing adventure? Don’t miss your chance to register for the 2025 Trailblaze Challenge.

Important Dates:

Info Session RSVP: Now Open

Information Sessions: January 11-26 in Birmingham, Mobile, Huntsville and Montgomery

Training Program Starts: February 1 (Birmingham); February 2 (Huntsville, Mobile)

Trailblaze Challenge Hike Dates: May 2-4 & May 16-18

Sign up at alabamatrailblaze.org or attend one of our free info sessions to learn more.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH ALABAMA

Make-A-Wish Alabama creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. Since our chapter’s founding, more than 1,200 wishes have been granted for children across all 67 counties of Alabama. For more information about Make-A-Wish Alabama, visit www.alabama.wish.org or follow us on social @makeawishalabama.

ABOUT AMERICA’S THRIFT STORES

America’s Thrift Stores is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. and is comprised of 30 stores throughout the southeast. Well-known for its variety and selection thanks in large part to local donations, America’s Thrift is proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Alabama. Additionally, the company is a huge part of the reduce, reuse, recycle efforts helping to keep nearly 50 million pounds out of local landfills each year. For more information on America’s Thrift Stores, please visit www.americasthrift.com.