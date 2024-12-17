‘sPAW-lidays’ raises funds for CARE Humane Society

BY HANNAH BEASLEY

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The inaugural “sPAW-lidays” fundraiser for CARE Humane Society was held recently at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National.

Participants purchased tickets to enjoy mini spa treatments, hot chocolate, swag bags, sweet treats and cocktails. Vendors were on hand for participants to shop for unique items, including Petal + Co. Flower Truck, Dogs Out food truck, Charm Jewelry Bar from Shop Pepper Embroidery and Nature’s Love Scrub Making. There were also silent auctions for a wide range of prizes, such as pet daycare, pet supplies and training and boarding. All proceeds from the event — roughly $1,500 — went to fund CARE Humane Society services.

CARE Development Director Jenny Warren brought five dogs from the shelter for guests to meet and play with and consider adopting.

“We are very pleased that the Spa at Marriott Grand National is hosting this benefit supporting CARE Humane Society,” Warren said.

“We have learned a lot from this first year and will work to improve this event to bring even greater success next year,” added Spa Director Natalee Headley.