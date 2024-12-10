The Oaks Agency accepting client applications

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE OAKS AGENCY

AUBURN — The Oaks Agency, a student-run public relations firm through Auburn University dedicated to helping clients elevate their brand while providing valuable learning opportunities for students, is now accepting new clients in the Auburn-Opelika area for the 2025 year.

A PRSSA-affiliated agency, the goal of The Oaks Agency is to provide Auburn University students with real agency experience while also offering professional public relations services to local businesses and corporations, such as Auburn Candle Company, Auburn University ROTC, Barberitos and more.

The Oaks Agency offers its clients an array of strategies including digital design, social media management, earned media and event management to assist businesses in obtaining both short-term and long-term goals.

Businesses and companies interested in becoming a client may email incoming Firm Director, Ava Omalley, at theoaksagencyau@gmail.com. More information about The Oaks Agency can be found at www.theoaksagencyau.com.