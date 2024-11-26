Auburn Mayor honors citizens lighting the way

BY DAVID BELL | FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — At the conclusion of his State of the City Address on Nov. 12, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Jr., presented six citizens with his annual Lamplighter Awards for their individual service to the community.

“The Lamplighter comes from a story by Robert Lewis Stevenson that tells of a boy who would not go to bed at night until the town lamplighter came along to light the streetlamps,” said Anders. “His mom asked him one night, ‘Why are you so fascinated by a man lighting the lamps?’ The boy replied, ‘No, mom, he’s punching holes in the darkness.’

“Tonight, I want to recognize six individuals in our city who, on behalf of all of us, punch holes in the darkness to make Auburn a wonderful and special place to live,” Anders said. “I just want to recognize those people who aren’t recognized in our community because they just quietly, methodically going about making their world a special place, which in turn makes Auburn a special place.”

Bill Boldt

This year’s first recipient was Bill Boldt, described as a man who has pursued the lost on college campuses for decades, the last 25 years in Auburn.

“He is a man who builds constant and consistent relationships; nothing fancy, just forging personal connections. He has changed the trajectory of lives for college men his entire career,” said Anders.

“Bill starts each day in deep prayer and Bible study, a foundation he builds on every day of his life. His colleagues have witnessed his strength and faithfulness that transitions to his ministry of caring and concern. A friend of his once said if you summed up Bill’s life in one sentence, it would be, ‘A long ambition in the same direction,’” said Anders.



Melanie Brown

Melanie Brown, Children’s Theatre and Education Director with the Auburn Area Community Theatre, was the next Lamplighter Award recipient, recognized for her dedicated work with children through the theatre arts.

“Melanie has worked more than ten years serving Auburn’s children. She has taught them the importance of teamwork and hard work to help them achieve their goals,” Anders said.

“Melanie doesn’t seek accolades. Her reward is in providing assistance to those she serves, and as such, she has made our local theatre a successful organization. She is so committed to her role that she is returning to college in pursuit of a theatre degree, to be all the more prepared, more educated, to lead our children,” said Anders.

Johnnie Dowdell

Also recognized for her faithful service was Ms. Johnnie Dowdell, whom Anders described as “one of the sweetest people you will ever meet.”

“Ms. Johnnie spent more than 25 years in the typing business, writing first-class assignments for students at Auburn University to submit to their professors. But with changes in technology, she transitioned her career to serving as director of senior citizen activities at Boykin Community Center,” said Anders.

“She came up with new games and activities to make the experience for participants more abundant,” Anders said. “She is also very active in her church and puts her heart and soul into everything she does. Her love for people is never changing.”



Jennifer Ferguson

The next Lamplighter Award was presented to Auburn High School Assistant Athletics Director Jennifer Ferguson, who started as a volunteer parent in 2013.

“Jennifer quickly demonstrated her ability to get things done,” said Anders. “Her persistent efforts led to a new career opportunity when she became Assistant Athletics Director. From managing ticket sales to scheduling referees, scoreboard officials and parking attendants, she maintains a smooth balance of operations that allow athletic events to flow smoothly.”

Ferguson is described by her peers as a good person, caring and faithful, going above and beyond, always honest and considerate of everyone.

“Jennifer works hard behind the scenes to get the job done so the coaches and players can focus on their goals,” said Anders.

William Powell

Another Lamplighter Award recipient was Auburn University music professor Dr. William Powell.

“Dr. Powell’s academic and professional accomplishments are well known all over the world. It has been said that a man who wants to lead the orchestra has to turn his back to the crowd,” Anders said.

“For more than twenty years, Dr. Powell has led and taught music at Auburn University. He gets the best out of his students by establishing personal relationships with them,” said Anders. “His every day behavior includes the virtues of hard work, courage, perseverance, loyalty, passion, and faith.”

Larry Wilson

This year’s final award went to Larry Wilson, longtime owner and operator of Country’s Barbeque restaurant.

“Larry learned the value of hard work at a very early age. As a young man in his early 20s, he opened the first Country’s on Opelika Road 34 years ago. He took a risk, but his secret weapon was a good work ethic,” said Anders.

“Larry came from a family of textile workers in Columbus, Georgia, who taught him the importance of giving any task his best effort. He earned the respect and commitment from his employees by creating an environment that focused on good food, good service, and a consistent dining experience that customers have grown to love,” said Anders. “He has shared his success through contributions of food and money throughout the community, and just recently opened a new location.”

“These award recipients exemplify why Auburn is the great place it is. We are sincerely grateful for their contributions,” Anders said.