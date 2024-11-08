Classroom Observer | Nov. 7, 2024

Children learn thankfulness

OPINION —

Lee County is beautifully displaying landscapes as leaves are turning. Sunrises and sunsets are brilliant colors. Festivals of gratefulness are being celebrated in our community everywhere and truly, after the initial busyness of Fall activities, our hearts are beginning to turn toward home, families and friends and toward taking time to breathe in each day.

Children quickly pick up on the heartfelt attitude of thankfulness, because it produces joy, happiness and peace. What a wonderful world we would have if everyone took time to share what they have with others.

We need to teach our children the lessons of meeting the needs of others with food, material items or time. We must realize that it is very hard for them to share. We have to guide them by being a good role model on sharing. When we, as parents, grandparents and teachers, sit down to play and interact with children we can role play with them in situations of sharing. Praise and encourage your child when you observe them sharing.

This coming Monday, Nov.11, Veterans Day, which is one of those times that we can teach our children to share and care. With this being a month of gratitude and thanksgiving, our community of children and families say thank you to our veterans. Preschool children love to say the pledge of allegiance to our American flag as part of their daily routine. Children rise to the occasion of patriotism to our country. We can explain to our children that a veteran is a member of the armed services — the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard — who serve during times of war and peace. Many children have fathers, mothers, grandparents, etc., who have served in the military. This is such an important day for us to truly stop, spend time and honor our veterans. This holiday offers many intergenerational opportunities for interaction between the young and old.

Children need to understand what freedom is. Explain to children that hard fought freedom for our country has given us specific rights such as practicing our religious freedom, going to school and being able to speak and write what’s on our minds. Older children understand in other countries that people may not be able to practice their religion or have freedom of expression. Our veterans have sacrificed in order to protect our freedoms. A simple “thank you” verbally or written is very much appreciated by veterans and their families. Spend time to guide your children to make homemade gifts that can be delivered to veterans in your community or a local VA hospital. These gifts mean so much to the heart of a veteran. Also, making care packages for troops that may be overseas is a great way for children to show appreciation to military service members, especially now, during the holiday season. This is a wonderful family project. Explain to your child that veterans and their families sacrifice their own safety and spending holidays with their own families in order to keep America free. Offering to help a veteran’s family who may be serving time here, at home, or overseas is so much needed and appreciated. Offer to take a family for a meal or to grocery shop, babysit younger children in their families, help with yard work or even invite them to share in your family gatherings during the holidays. We can support these families as they are supporting and serving us. Include your children in praying for our veterans. This is the most powerful action that we can do for our active veterans as well as retired veterans. Let veterans know that you are praying for them. This will truly encourage our veterans.

Our community provides many Veterans Day ceremonies for families and friends to join in.

During these Fall months, I wanted to review a learning suggestion I have mentioned in earlier articles: allowing children to learn by helping with home chores. It truly makes them feel responsible and trusted when you allow them to help you around the house. It may take a little longer to do a chore, but it is well worth the time. Household chores truthfully aid in your child’s developmental learning.

Sorting laundry is a great example — children can sort dirty clothes by color and pair up clean socks that are alike, teaching them about differences. They can sort silverware by putting forks in one slot, spoons in another, etc., and they can learn to set the table by counting how many family members you have and how many plates, cups, forks, knives will be needed for each. This teaches one-to-one correspondence.

The magic of SAFELY spraying a cleanser fascinates children. It never fails when you spray a pleasant spray cleanser they will scrub and scrub. If you ever need a counter or table cleaned, spray shaving cream on the areas to be cleaned and allow children to draw pictures in the shaving cream.

Children love to shine a table and see their reflection. They love to sweep and mop in small areas where they can see immediate results. They can imitate you, using toy brooms and mops.

In their rooms, show them how to pick up their toys and put them away, how to make their bed and how to sort their books from smallest to largest. Straightening up teaches your child how to be proud of their space. Children respond well to both verbal and written praise. Keep a simple paper chart where you reward them with a hand-drawn happy face or sticker.

Beth Pinyerd holds a master’s degree in early childhood education.