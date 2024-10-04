Making the Grade | Oct. 3, 2024

The reopening of Country’s Barbecue

OPINION —

In September of 1983, I transferred from Alexander City State Junior College to Auburn University for my junior year. Even though I was only 38.8 miles (My sweet husband Mike Googled it.) from my home in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), it felt like one thousand miles. Why? Mainly because I was homesick with a capital “H,” and I was a big ol’ Mama’s girl.

However, other factors added to my homesickness:

My roommate, whom I will call Gertrude for this column, was an only child; I was the baby of the family and the only girl. Except for a few pleasant moments, that was a recipe for disaster because we were both spoiled and used to getting our way; Our apartment, as I’ve mentioned before in this column, was tiny, being only 625 square feet; We lived between floors; that was a bad idea. A lot of noise came from above us and below us; Our apartment was at the end of the hall and led to the fire escape. When other students ran down the fire escape steps, I bounced up and down in my twin bed; The aforementioned noise caused me to become extremely sleep deprived. I went home on the weekends because of homesickness and so that I could sleep. I survived only because my wonderful Aunt Jo, Mama’s younger sister, told her about a white noise generator. My sweet parents bought me one; the device made a noise like a fan blowing. Between the white noise and the Kleenex I stuffed in my ears, I managed to sleep better.

As rough as the transition from home to college was, there was a bright spot on Tuesday nights: All you could eat barbecue chicken at Country’s Barbecue. I LOVED eating with my friends at Country’s because the food was delicious, plentiful and inexpensive. Like many other college students, I didn’t have a lot of money; therefore, “delicious, plentiful and inexpensive” were three of my favorite adjectives.

Now, 41 years later, I’m 61, and I go to Country’s Barbecue with Mike. It was really tough on us when Country’s temporarily closed while its new building was being finished.

Although I’ve never met Larry Wilson, Country’s Barbecue’s local and long-time owner, I appreciate him and his family. Larry, his wife Tracy, his son Allen and his daughters Mandi and Maggie all help run the business, which opened at its new building last August 16.

Recently, Mike and I went to dine at the new Country’s Barbecue at 1021 Opelika Road in Auburn. And let me just say, Mike and I were so happy to be there.

The new building’s outside is attractive. Also, the interior is spacious, bright and has plenty of seating. In addition, there is a screened-in porch for diners. And the big red rocking chair is again ready for little customers.

Lily, our server, and Ashley, Lily’s trainer, were so welcoming, helpful and cuter than two speckled pups. Mike ordered a barbecue beef sandwich with baked beans and dill pickles. I selected barbecue chicken (surprise, surprise), a side salad and corn on the cob.

The building may be new, but the food at Country’s Barbecue is still delicious.

Mike’s sandwich was really great, and my barbecue chicken was slap your Grandma twice good, just as it was in 1983. Boy, have I missed this place!

Besides our delectable dishes, Country’s Barbecue also serves diners platters, some of which include: barbecue pork, barbecue rib, smoked turkey, Texas beef brisket and pork tenderloin.

“Country Cookin’ Platters include: all white fried chicken (served on the bone, as God intended, wings, grilled chicken fingers and handmade hamburger steak (another favorite of mine).

Country’s Barbecue has daily specials and also serves Que Stew (another one of Mike’s favorites), a variety of sandwiches and desserts. Country’s Barbecue also caters, so call 334-821-8711 for details.

Believe me, run and do not walk to the newly reopened Country’s Barbecue; you will be glad you did. You’ll probably see Mike and me there.

Country’s Barbecue is open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; on Monday- Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Country’s Barbecue makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com