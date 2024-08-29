Alter Call | Aug. 29, 2024

I love you ‘Honey’

Life lessons abound in the common events of life. I learned a good one while refilling the little honey jar I bought from Ruttan Family Farms in LaPine, Alabama.

My son Steve’s friend, Butch Ruttan, is the beekeeper who runs the family business. He placed some bee hives near Steve’s home from which my honey is harvested. Butch has many hives here and there which produced a honey harvest of 87 gallons for 2024. It is mighty good honey. Call Butch if you need some — (334) 296-3058.

Having bought a small jar (one pound), I now buy larger two-pound bottles from which I refill the small one as needed. As I was refilling it yesterday, the honey taught me a valuable lesson about patiently trusting God.

Since the large jar was two-thirds empty, I sat at my table and watched patiently for ten minutes as all the honey drained into the small jar. At first there was a strong flow, then the flow slowed down until it all finally dripped out. I decided to watch patiently until it stopped dripping, not wanting to lose a single drop.

I heard the Lord whispering, “That’s like your life, my son. For more than 92 years your life flowed strongly, but now the flow is weakening and soon, like the honey, it will cease dripping. But don’t be sad. Observe that while the large jar is emptying, the small jar is being filled. That’s like your life. Since you became my child, your life has been flowing into me, and I’ve got you.”

Continuing, He said: “The end is the beginning. You will soon have a new life, free from pain and suffering. Think of the honey again. You valued the last drop. And I value the final days of your life. Each one is precious to me. The last drop of honey is as sweet as the first. And be-cause you have asked, I will help you finish strong.

“As you were patient with the slow-dripping honey, patiently endure this last chapter of your earthly life, and continue to trust me to hold you as steadily as you held those honey jars. I know you feel weak and unsteady now because of your cancer treatments, but hear me for I am saying to you what I said to my servant Paul: ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Fully embrace my grace and you will be able to say what Paul said, ‘Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.’”

So, in days of weakness, I am asking for Christ’s power to rest upon me, giving me the confidence that His grace is indeed sufficient for me.

In reflecting on my “honey” lesson, I remembered that in the Bible honey and bees are used as images of God’s love, his many blessings and occasional references to Christ. The Psalmist often compared the sweetness of honey to the love of God. An example is Psalm 119:103: How sweet are your words to my taste, sweeter than honey to my mouth.

Honeybees are, of course, crucial to our existence in the world through crop pollination. Many of the foods we love to eat would not be available without the honeybees. In the same way, the spiritual health of the world is dependent upon the faithful work of Christ followers in every land.

Honey is created by bees working together; they illustrate how we can work together in the Body of Christ to fulfill God’s plan for our lives. I agree with the biology professor who said that “honeybees demonstrate the bringing of peace, love, and joy into their lives and the lives of others.” Working together as Christians, we can emulate the inspiring work of the bees.

A final word about honey: It is a precious word to me, for during our 68 years together, “Honey” was my favorite nickname for my wife, Dean. And most of the time, she was as sweet as honey to me.

At bedtime nowadays I end the day by praying awhile. Then I look at Dean’s picture on the wall and say, “I love you, Honey.” I hear no audible response though in my heart I hear her saying, “I love you, too.”

I think that is God’s way of blessing me with the peace that Jesus promised.