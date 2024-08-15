Alley Art Walk to be held on Food Truck Fridays

BY ELESE MCKINLEY

OPELIKA — Starting Aug. 16, the Opelika’s newest art studio, The Fired Fox, will host an Alley Art Walk in the breezeway between 8th Street and Courthouse Square. Alley Art Walks will be held on the third Friday of each month during Food Truck Fridays.

Alley Art Walks will allow local artists to showcase and sell their works. Crysten Conner, owner of The Fired Fox, encourages the community to come support these local artists’ small businesses.

“The saying ‘starving artists’ is a real thing,” Conner said. “There are lots of artists who are super talented, but they lack a platform to showcase their creations locally and consistently. The Alley Art Walk is a great opportunity for artists to have a consistent outlet to sell their creations.”

Artists who sign up for the Art Walk will pay a table registration fee, which will be donated to local nonprofit organizations. There will also be a new charity spotlight every month, with representatives from the featured charity having a table at the Alley Art Walk. This allows the community to learn about charities in need of donations and find out how they can get involved.

“I’m amazed at the number of nonprofits that exist right under our noses,” Conner said. “If people are educated about the needs of our community and the nonprofit organizations that serve those needs, they are generally excited about helping others when they are aware of the situations around them.”

Conner hopes that by highlighting these nonprofits, more people will become aware of the important work being done in the community. By providing a platform for both artists and charities, The Fired Fox aims to foster a sense of unity and collective purpose among Opelika residents.

The Fired Fox Art Studio, which opened on Aug. 1, provides a creative outlet for people of all skill levels to express themselves. The studio is located at 207 S. 8th Street.

Editor’s Note: In last week’s edition, The Observer incorrectly reported that The Fired Fox opened on Oct. 1. Also, after being painted, pottery will be glossed with a clear glaze rather than a clear resin. We apologize for the error and are happy to set the record straight.

