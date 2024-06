Lee County Insolvents – Tax Year 2023

Listed below are the property tax accounts labeled as “uncollectibles”. Anyone requiring information on these accounts should contact:

Oline W. Price, ACTA

Revenue Commissioner Lee County

P.O. Box 2413

Opelika, AL 36803-2413

(334) 737-3629

Personal Property Insolvents:

AUBURN MAINTENANCE SERVICE $184.40

MARGARET YOUNG BROWN ATTORNEY $177.56

FRIENDSHIP FOODS INC $462.68

DAVID CRUM CONSTRUCTION INC $234.08

JOSH CHANCE $485.36

GARRY C WRIGHT DMD $826.64

GOREE’S CABLE CONSTRUCTION INC $446.12

HAIR IT IS $162.44

HOLMAN FLOORS $220.04

HOSEY-LANCOUR CONSTRUCTION LLC $188.72

CIL LLC $179.00

JAMES L CARROLL PC $759.68

JOHNSON & ASSOCIATES $158.62

MAKE YOUR MOVE DANCE STUDIO $162.44

NEW YORK FASHIONS $154.52

ORPHANED OBJECTS @ ANGELS ANTIQUES $131.06

PINEY WOODS TRAILER PARK INC $311.84

STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE $352.52

STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE $764.00

SUNGAS INC $2,034.46

SUPERIOR GAS SMITHS STATION $219.14

SUPERIOR GAS SMITHS STATION $1,087.04

FAIRWAY OUTDOOR, LLC $622.16

FAIRWAY OUTDOOR, LLC $233.36

FAIRWAY OUTDOOR, LLC $167.00

NUCO2 SUPPLY LLC $874.52

NUCO2 SUPPLY LLC $1,568.96

NUCO2 SUPPLY LLC $2,606.48

FOUR J S FAMILY LLLP $384.28

CHEP USA $53,698.40

G&M PRODUCTS LLC $255.32

SAI HOSPITALITY LLC $1,776.32

BRADBERRY COMPANY LLC THE $187.64

SHIRTWORKS LLC $212.12

SODEXO OPERATIONS LLC $139.76

2 KLEAN KAR KARE $195.20

HELVES GROUP LLLP $794.78

ZALAZAR ENTERPRISES LLC $262.16

QUICK WASH $335.60

PEACHES’N CLEAN OF LEE COUNTY LLC $962.72

ELITE TAX SERVICE $152.00

LINDSAY MECHANICAL INC $660.68

INCOVENANT FOODS LLC $393.92

HERRING REAL ESTATE $311.00

RAY HODSON REPAIR $149.48

TITLE CASH $169.64

ARROWHEAD AL LAND LLC $296.86

OLD SALEM $135.00

RON JONES DESIGNS $145.92

SANTRAM FOODS INC $763.64

HAIR EXPO KATHLEEN M HATFIELD $142.28

LEE SPA NAILS $289.16

STONE 1 PROPERTIES LLC $189.20

STANLEY CONVERGENT SECURITY SOLUTIONS$141.56

TWIN CITY TAXI LLC $166.76

FLEET & AUTO COLLISION $200.96

CHRISTIE/AIX INC $2,234.24

DANIELLE M & LEEVAN SANDS $203.84

MDT ARMOR CORPORATION $1,374.92

BED BATH & BEYOND INC $1,784.96

SPACEWALK OF AUBURN $299.24

CAPPS TILE $147.80

BHATE GEOSCIENCES $165.68

H&R ENTERPRISES LLC $309.50

REDBOX AUTOMATED RETAIL LLC $719.36

REDBOX AUTOMATED RETAIL LLC $1,714.04

ISMAEL HERNANDEZ $157.40

SINGH-SINGH LLC $571.74

STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE $212.24

ABACO PARTNERS LLC $1,495.52

GREEN HORIZONS LLC $326.96

SINGH BROTHERS LLC/NAVDEEP OPELIKA LLC $554.12

DEAN TRANSPORTATION INC $334.92

AVALON PARK ASSOCIATES LP $330.20

BURT & WILLIS LLC 37.7024% INT/ $415.52

PICKETT TOLLY P & KATHERINE J $230.84

REDBOX AUTOMATED RETAIL LLC $516.20

KCI USA INC DBA 3M MEDICAL SOLUTIONS INC $206.72

MCMILLAN DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSE $314.36

MING HOUSE CHINESE RESTAURANT $325.52

CROSSINGS AT OPELIKA THE $1,074.32

ANSHILY LLC $462.68

KIMS AUTO SERVICE LLC $188.00

FUR BUDS VETERINARY LLC $1,645.28

REDBOX AUTOMATED RETAIL LLC $334.44

SOUTHEASTERN DISASTER RELIEF SERVICES LL$919.52

RYBERG CONSTRUCTION $290.24

KASCO LLC $137.64

OPELIKA MASSAGE THERAPY CENTER, LLC $149.48

TIGER LILY HAIR SALON $154.52

REDBOX AUTOMATED RETAIL LLC $213.56

SAYEM LLC $153.54

SHARON LEE ADAMS NEW $274.40

STATIK SALON WENDI TAYLOR $150.20

MG CONTRACTORS $158.48

GUT SAUG LLC $377.36

BEBE AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING & WEAVING $188.36

CALHOUN CONSTRUCTION $238.66

HOUSE OF KUTZ BARBER SHOP $218.96

NEW CREATION UPHOLSTERY $166.40

DEAN TRANSPORTATION INC $1,271.92

SITTING PRETTY $151.64

BELLHOUSE PUBLISHING $145.16

FERGUSON CONSULTING $140.32

COURDAN ENTERPRISES LLC $337.40

KCI USA INC DBA 3M MEDICAL SOLUTIONS INC $163.52

JASHMAY INC $183.32

JOHN D HALSTEAD $147.56

ABOVE THE CLOUDS LLC $9,270.08

ANNABROOK DRIVE LLC $1,167.20

KASCO LLC $141.80

NUCO2 SUPPLY LLC $154.16

CHARRED OAK PREMIUM SPIRITS $283.40

GONG JOO KOREAN RESTAURANT LLC $460.16

SAPNA LLC $2,966.00

CORNER BARBERSHOP THE $170.00

CKP LLP $177.20

CARSON STUDIOS $193.76

GENESIS DENTAL GROUP OPELIKA PC $2,126.60

ATNS USA INC $350.00

PRESTO AUTOMATION INC $152.72

WILD WING CAFE $1,566.44

BAKER STREET DIGITAL LLC $307.52

NERDTORCH CAFE $303.92

STORE EAGLE STORAGE $138.68

MOORES MILL MONOGRAMS LLC $271.52

SHELIA C’S BURGER BARN $680.48

EAST ALABAMA PODIATRY $305.72

HILL DESIGN INC $236.24

MARLEE HILL $164.24

JET PEP INC $917.12

JE COMPANY LLC $142.64

GE INDUSTRIAL FINANCING SOLUTIONS LLC $107,474.84

GHL FITNESS INC $538.28

SCANTRON CORPORATION $147.68

SCANTRON CORPORATION $144.44

SCANTRON CORPORATION $137.64

SCANTRON CORPORATION $123.86

SB AMERICA INC $2,260.88

SHELLEY STANSELL $403.28

AUBURN FENCING CLUB $270.80

VOODOO WING CO $600.20

ONE SOLUTIONS LLC $198.80

WOORI USA LLC $430.28

GIL CORP $138.68

PRESTO AUTOMATION INC $148.40

ITHAKA HOPITALITY PARTNERS LLC $214.28

GORDON FOOD SERVICE INC $140.60

AJH CONSTRUCTION LLC $1,207.52

G&J CONTRACTING $287.36

AUBURN CANDLE COMPANY $316.52

ACE INNOVATIONS LLC $514.16

ALEJANDRO LOPEZ FRAGA $650.94

GUANG GE LING $544.40

ANDREW LEE DESIGN LLC $309.32

ARIEL L GOODMAN $305.72

BENO TRAMPOLINE PARKS LLC $10,996.28

LEIGH ANN CLARK $307.52

ASCENSION TATTOO & ART STUDIO $309.32

BEVERAGE & CIGAR LLC $307.52

BLANCHE’S KITCHEN CUSSETA LLC $256.68

BOURGETECH LLC $305.72

BRANDON C EDGE $284.68

BUENA VISTA TIRES LLC $575.36

CAREPOINT RESOURCES LLC $309.32

CHECKCHASER LLC $324.20

COFFEE CAT LLC THE $500.12

CRYSTEN H MARTIN-CONNER $161.72

AMY MCDANIEL $305.72

EDWARD SOUTHWORTH $898.28

ELIZABETH M DASHER $303.92

AUXO INVESTMENT PARTNERS $637.28

LAURYN W ROGERS $309.32

GALA1 LLC $303.92

GREGORY W MIMS $312.92

PHONE CLINIC AUBURN LLC $309.32

JEFFREY A GAYLES $288.28

QPOT LLC $859.76

QUINTON FOSTER $303.92

JHYS II INC $1,054.52

DIXIE ELECTRIC PLUMBING & AIR $529.28

ENVIRONMENTAL CLEANING & RESTROATION SER$309.32

ROBINS NEST BOUTIQUE LLC $307.52

KELS GOODS AND ESSENTIALS LLC $329.60

RODNEY S GILES $251.28

RU10 4 LLC $251.28

S&L VAPES LLC $168.56

SAHRA ALI $305.72

DANIELLE M & LEEVAN SANDS $312.92

LA GUADALUPANA SUPERMARKET LLC $303.92

LAUREL A SCHMEAR $247.68

SANNA BROTHERS LLC $845.00

CHLOE COVIN $311.12

LOS PRIMOS AUTO SALES LLC $220.40

CODY ALLEN $305.00

FENN PLUMBING $302.12

JAMES DAVID NEWTON $303.92

SHIRIN 2020 INC $311.12

SMALL TOWN GAMES LLC $282.88

MODERN IVY BOUTIQUE LLC $155.96

SUMMER FILMS LLC $307.52

NETBUS INC $305.72

SWIGRO ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING INC $645.56

NY-YALL LLC $305.72

DANNY AND CHRISTIE NORTH $1,844.00

TYLER DAVIS ROLAND $1,031.48

TRAVS PERFORMANCE EXHAUST LLC $571.40

UNIQUE N WHITE HAIR STYLIST $147.68

UNIVERSITY EATS LLC $302.12

MAK MEDIA TEAM LLC $1,453.04

ROCK N ROLL PINBALL LLC $1,314.08

STATEMENT PIECE CONCRETE DESIGN $161.00

XS AUTO LLC $307.52

ARMISTEAD & ASSOCIATES AT KELLER WILLIAM$311.12

EXP REALTY SOUTHERN BRANCH $307.52

ATC GROUP INC $672.56

AUBURN FITNESS SOLUTIONS $303.92

OPELIKA NUTRITION LLC $303.92

AUBURN HOUSE WASH LLC $248.16

NATIONAL GENERAL INSURANCE CO $240.20

HEAD LAWNCARE INC $251.28

SHIRIN 2020 INC $958.40

INSIDE OUT HOME SERVICES $282.88

ASPIE TECH INC $282.88

TYNER YARD AND SPRINKLER SERVICES LLC $286.48

TIFFANY’S HAIR SALON $279.28

JUSTIN’S BARBERSHOP $277.48

ROYAL FLUSH SEPTIC TANK PUMPING CO $286.48

BARBER SHOP THE $279.28

JOSE G SANTOYO GRADING $281.08

ALIEHS HAWK INC $282.88

AUTHORITY PLUS PERMITS TRUCKING CO $256.68

BMP INC $277.48

LITTLETON COMPANY $279.28

DA GRUB SPOT $256.68

STEPHEN & SIRYN BRADFORD $307.52

DRIVE BY TACOS $318.32

AUSOME NUTRITION $307.52

EL RANCHERO MEXICAN RESTAURANT $311.12

MO’BAY BEIGNET CO $684.44

SALSARITA’S FRESH MEXICAN GRILL $311.12

THAI & LAO CUISINE LLC $398.24

ESCAPE ZONES LLC $303.92

GEAR GAMING $311.12

I’M THAT MOM MARKETPLACE LLC $303.92

DERMALAB $302.12

ROSS HOUSE COFFEE @ BODEGAS $312.92

GRAZER CO THE + COFFEE LLC $311.12

NITDA LOUANGKHOTH $305.72

PROFESSIONAL PHLEBOTOMY SERVICES $305.72

AUBURN BACKYARD ENTERTAINMENT $257.02

RHR CONSULTING LLC $307.52

UNI FINANCIAL MARKETING $305.72

USA CAJUN STATION LLC $286.48

A&Z FLOORING LLC $2,099.60

ACCESS MOBILITY TRANSPORTATION SERVICES $253.08

AU FITNESS LLC $305.72

AUBURN OPELIKA PROPERTIES LLC $307.52

B SQUARED PARTNERS LLC $307.52

DEXTER BAKER $303.92

BARE AT PLATINUM $305.72

FAAM ENTERPRISES INC $188.00

FERROSAFE $578.96

FOODS SOUTH INC $251.28

DARIN JOHNSTON $305.72

FREEDOM AUTOS LLC $305.72

SUPER-SOD OF OPELIKA $1,197.56

B-EZ ENTERPRISES $249.48

BLEVINS FITNESS LLC $322.40

BROWN PREMIER LAWN CARE LLC $256.68

BURKS TRANSPORTING LLC $253.08

C SMITH ENTERPRISES LLC $253.08

CABINET & GRANITE COMPANY LLC $254.88

CALEB MILOBSKY $247.68

CAMELLIA CUSTOM HOMES LLC $253.08

CARS EXTREAM LLC $305.72

CORDYS CORNER LLC $305.72

CORONA RENOVATIONS $303.92

CHENAVIS COOK EVANS PHD $307.52

CUSSETA BUSINESS LLC $251.28

GLADYS M WILLIAMS $251.28

DANIEL J EAGAN OD & ASSOCIATES LLC $312.92

DAWN S WHITE $147.20

GLENN A LAMB $253.08

SCHULTE HOSPITALITY GROUP $305.72

AUTO WORLD $303.92

GULF STATES FINANCIAL LLC $307.52

GURKIRPA LLC $138.68

ADRIENNE PRESSLEY $140.84

ADVANT HOME REPAIRS $251.28

KATE FULLER $303.92

CELEBRATIONS BOUTIQUE LLC $305.72

HORTPRO LAND ENHANCEMENT LLC $307.52

LADIGA INC $302.12

INNOVATIVE PLUMBING CONCEPTS LLC $253.08

J&M JACKSON TRANSPORTATION LLC $309.32

ARCH INVESTMENTS LLC $303.92

JARRETT A LAYSON PC $307.52

JASHMAY INCORPORATED $149.48

JASON BROWN $281.08

JD BALANCE LLC $305.72

JEFFREY MCCOY $303.92

JHR COMPANIES LLC $305.72

JJ PETRO INC $305.72

BLACK EAGLE EXPRESS TRANSPORTATION LLC$256.68

BOO I GOT HAIR $253.08

SSK WILD ANIMAL CONTROL LLC $203.48

CALEB WAITES $249.48

CIBC GROUP LLC $307.52

NEXXT LEVEL BARBER AND BEAUTY LLC $147.32

DARK MOON ODDITIES LLC $253.08

DAVID LONG $249.48

MARCUS DAWSON $303.92

DESIGNS BY YU LLC $307.52

DIVINE PROPERTY RESOLUTIONS LLC $253.08

TASHA SIMPSON $305.72

DOWN SOUTH POND $163.32

EAC ENTERPRISES LLC $309.32

PEARL’S PLACE EMILY BROOKE MANN $282.88

LEE COUNTY FLEA MARKET $178.00

SERENITY HAIR STUDIO $431.36

SOPHISTICATED HAIR BUNDLES $251.28

SOUTHEAST MEDICAL CENTER LLC $1,584.80

LUNCEFORD INC $249.48

FLOODGATES MARKETING LLC $305.72

GLAMSPOT BEAUTY LOUNGE LLC $305.72

GODWIN LLC $303.92

RODERICK A MARSHALL $307.52

RICHARD ZACHRY SCOTT $305.72

JADARREL J KELLEY $249.48

MIMS RECYCLING & SALVAGE LLC $309.32

STATCORE INC $303.92

MONCRIEF MOTOR COMPANY $251.28

TAG COUNSELING AND CONSULTING SERVICE $309.32

JAVIS BEDELL $305.72

TEAM HARLEY $249.48

TERRY L HOLLOWAY $170.72

ONE STOP FLOORING $305.72

SOLO TRIM WORKS $251.28

ORANGE MARKETING GROUP LLC $172.52

PAYTON AUBURN REALTY LLC $307.52

PCIT SOUTH LLC $305.72

JOHN MATHEWS $249.48

PRO MASSAGE $303.92

PLAYER 2 LLC $305.72

PONDS TRUCKING $281.08

JORGE BONILLA $249.48

MORGAN FERREN $249.48

RA BABCOCK AND ASSOCIATES LLC $151.64

RAW CONCEPTUAL LLC $303.92

REYNOLDS GENTLEMAN LANDSCAPING $305.72

S&R DELIVERY LLC $251.28

SAPNA LLC $322.40

REESE DUNN LLC $305.72

RELIANCE TRANSPORTATION LLC $305.72

ROBBIE’S CUSTOM GUTTERS $251.28

DERRICK OGLETREE $303.92

TRAVELING PROFESSIONAL BARBER $305.72

HOLLY PERKINS SHERWIN $305.72

MESHIEKA STEWART $302.12

GIBBS VENTURES LLC $305.72

DAY’S MASSAGE $303.92

KEUNDTRA SMITH $249.48

KOKOS AFRICAN BOUTIQUE $305.72

TIDWELLS PLUMBING AND MECH SERVICES INC$286.48

WOOF AVE LLC $302.12

WILLI G LLC $305.72

LAQUETTA NOBLE $311.12

TREASURE $302.12

LATRONIA LINDSAY $279.28

TRUE WAVES PAINT COMPANY $253.08

UVV CONSULTING LLC $305.72

TI NAIL SPA OF HN LLC $311.12

INVISIBLE ELEMENTS AUTO GLASS REPAIR $254.88

SOUTHERN FURNITURE PLUS LLC $307.52

MCW CABINETRY & FURNITURE LLC $254.88

MK TRANSPORT LLC $253.08

STAROWITZ AND HOFRICHTER CPAS LLP $159.92

BAMA BOYS FREIGHT LLC $167.80

PURVELO LLC $302.12

SMARTBANK $558.80

KESS ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LLC $2,677.00

SKYHIGH LOGISTICS INC $143.72

CUP & SAUCER LLC THE $197.36

STYLZ $128.78

EQUIPMENT REPAINTING SERVICES INC $1,938.32

JAVA LLC $694.52

RONALD W RUSSELL $2,640.32

CHEP USA $878.84

MIDTOWN TRANSPORT LLC $304.64

CHRISTOPHER B HARMON $204.92

PATRIOT RENTALS LLC $181.16

ZEN STEAK & SUSHI BAR $5,179.40

GEORGE M RICHARDSON $251.28

FLORES TRANSLATION & TRANSPORTATION $309.32

BELLA NOIRE STORE THE $307.52

LITTLE FROCK SMOCKS $307.52

MADISON’S PLACE LLC $302.12

TANYEITTA S DAVISON $307.52

ALL WASHED UP MOBILE DETAILING $314.72

DALLAS R GRIGSBY $187.16

UNIVERSAL TOOL SUPPLY LLC $307.52

KS DELIVERY SERVICE $253.08

BAKER FENCE COMPANY $303.92

GET RITE LLC $305.72

CYBERSERVICES $302.12

COMMERCIAL ONE SOURCE $249.48

ALL STRUNG OUT YARN SHOP $303.92

LEQUILA WARE $126.64

CHRISTOPHER M BARBER $290.60

BEAUREGARD PACKAGE STORE $365.60

BNA ELECTRIC LLC $240.46

BRENT & SARAH MEADOWS $334.26

TACTICAL PLUMBING LLC $238.66

CURRY TO GO & VAPE LIFE $309.32

DARIUS SEARS CONSTRUCTION CO LLC $302.12

DIVINELOVE LLC $144.08

DOG GUARD BY RACEBUILT LLC $309.32

NEYA’S BOUTIQUE $282.32

EXPRESS CHECK ADVANCE OF AL #21 $195.34

F&A ELECTRICAL SERVICE LLC $293.84

GOAT ROCK PACKAGE $277.48

GRAHAMS CAR CARE $279.28

QUINDERIOUS PRESTON $303.92

AZOSKI DESIGN LLC $251.28

HONEYSUCKLE CAKES & PASTRIES $303.92

LEE COUNTY DISCOUNT BEDS $312.92

LIVINGSTON EXCAVATION LLC $249.48

MICHAELA B PHOTOGRAPHY $236.24

STRAWBERRY GLAZE PLOTION LLC $155.24

MOUNTAIN TOP WREATH CO $273.20

MP AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES LLC $215.20

OPELIKA BARBER SHOP AKA MIKE’S CUT HUT $148.44

URGENT CARE FOR CHILDREN $307.52

TWISTED DIESEL LLC $342.80

RAMS ROOFING SERVICES LLC $756.44

RIGOS CONSTRUCTION SERVICE LLC $251.28

ROSIE GOLD’S BOUTIQUE $182.60

ROYAL MEDIC LLC $309.32

SMART CHOICE HOME INSTALLATIONS $256.68

TIGER BREAD COMPANY $302.12

WILDLIFEORNOLIFE CLOTHING $143.00

TRUE MEASURE $676.88

U PULL LLC $293.84

LA PERLA ESCONDIDA RESTAURANT LLC $161.72

SAMANTHA BUELL $148.04

GALLEGOS HERNANDEZ LLC $309.32

SMOOTH OPERATORS INC $731.96

ALL ABOUT HEALTH $305.72

KUNG FU TEA $305.72

FUZZY’S TACO SHOP $254.88

RAY HEATING & AIR $309.32

DB REPAIRS $305.72

EL MARIACHI MEXICAN RESTAURANT $311.12

SWEET GEE’S RESTAURANT & CATERING $302.12

CHICK-FIL-A INC $305.72

RABREN INC $302.12

SALADWORKS LLC $307.52

CUP & SAUCER LLC THE $312.92

HAPPY BELLIES LLC $320.60

HOOLIGAN’S CUSTOMS $281.08

EULA MAE’S EUA LA LA $309.32

MARKET STREET PAINT SHOP $307.52

NEXT LEVEL CAFE $302.12

OUT THA MUDD BOXING LLC $424.16

SPIRITUAL GODDESS BOUTIQUE LLC $261.80

PREFERRED MEDICAL GROUP $175.76

KIDSTRONG AUBURN $302.12

KCI USA INC DBA 3M MEDICAL SOLUTIONS INC $143.00

JEFFREY DOUGLAS $261.80

LGE CORP $155.96

XO ARMOR TECHNOLOGIES LLC $857.24

M&M TECH INC $159.92

TELSTAR HOMMEL USA CORP $249.20

NUCO2 SUPPLY LLC $254.00

NUCO2 SUPPLY LLC $146.80

MISFITS 4X4 LLC $286.28

CHC PARTNERS MANAGEMENT $1,401.92

LU SPOT NAILS BOUTIQUE $422.36

CONSTANTINE GROUP THE $303.92

101 SMOKE SHOP $302.12

101 SMOKE SHOP $247.68

101 SMOKE SHOP $302.12

101 SMOKE SHOP $302.12

ADAMS MATTRESS OUTLET $307.52

REVITALIZE MEDICAL CLINIC $307.52

REVITALIZE NUTRITION & WELLNESS $309.32

ALL I DO IS BBQ $305.72

MARKET STREET PAINT SHOP $312.92

BATTER COOKIE DOUGH $302.12

YOUR STYLE FASHION LLC $307.52

CRYOXCEL LLC $260.00

FOCUS ENGINEERING LLC $249.48

EQUIS FINANCIAL $247.68

VICTORY MARKETING & DEVELOPMENT $254.88

GODBOLD & WATT DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS LLC$309.32

VAPE BUDDY’S $245.88

D AND B DUKE PARTNERS LLC $809.86

LUCAS RICI E $1,073.74

BRP HOSPITALITY LLC $935.00

TAX SEASON $116.11