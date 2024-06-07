Auburn Parks & Rec will host Float-In Movie ‘Shark Tales’ June 8

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — Dive into summer fun with Auburn Parks and Recreation at the first Float-N-Movie event of the season.

Families and friends are invited to join the aquatic excitement at Samford Pool on Saturday, June 8. Attendees can choose to float leisurely in tubes or relax on the pool deck while enjoying the featured film “Shark Tale.”

Participants are encouraged to bring their own inflatables as none will be provided. The movie will begin promptly at 8 p.m. Concession stands will be open throughout the event.

Admission is complimentary for Auburn Parks and Recreation Splash Pass holders. For those without a pass, the fee is $2 per person.

Visit auburnalabama.org/parks for more information.