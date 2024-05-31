Jackie Edward “Buddy” Satterwhite Obituary

Jackie Edward “Buddy” Satterwhite

Nov. 1, 1959 – May 25, 2024

Jackie Edward “Buddy” Satterwhite passed away on May 25, 2024 in a tragic accident at his home. He was born Nov. 1, 1959 to Carol Dianne Satterwhite. He attended Beulah High School and graduated from Auburn University with a degree in accounting. He became an entrepreneur in January of 1995. Business became his favorite hobby and he liked to say he hadn’t worked a day in his life since 1995.

He was known for his unconditional love of his family and friends, especially his daughter and his beloved grandson, Buddy. He loved nothing more than to spend a day at his farm driving all the farm equipment and playing in the creek with his Buddy. He was also known for his kind and giving spirit and was always looking for ways to quietly help someone or make a difference in someone’s life.

He is survived by his beloved Aunt Frances and Uncle Wesley Hatchett, best friend and mother of his child Chris Satterwhite, his “precious baby girl” Haley and son-in-law Bryan Wade, grandson Buddy Wade, unborn granddaughter Isla Garrett Wade, and numerous nieces and nephews who adored him.

A visitation is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday June 4, at First Methodist of Opelika with a service to follow at 3 p.m..

In lieu of flowers, please consider doing something nice for someone today in his honor.