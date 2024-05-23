Public Notices | May 23, 2024

Construction of a Multi-Use Trail Along the Banks of Pepperell Branch ADECA RTP Project 22-RT-54-03

Form of Advertisement for Completion Legal Notice for Bid# 23031

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Robinson Paving Company Inc, Contractor, has completed the Contract for The Construction of a Multi-Use Trail Along the Banks of Pepperell Branch, for the City of Opelika/ADECA, owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Jeffrey Robinson, 5425 Schatulga Rd Columbus, GA 31907, in writing.

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE MINOR NAME CHANGE PETITION FILED BY MONQUETTA BERNICE BARNETT

CASE NO. 2024-203

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: CALIXTO FORTUNATO IBARGUEN III

Notice is hereby given that Petition for a Minor Name Change has been filed in the Lee

County, Alabama Probate Office, by Monquetta Bernicia Barnett on April 4, 2024, to change the

name of C.A.I, born on March 29, 2007, in Montgomery County, Montgomery, Alabama to Calixto Furtunato Ibarguen, II and Monquetta Bernicia Barnett. A hearing has been set for the 24th day of June, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “ZOOM”,

Should you intend to object to this minor name change, you must file a written response, with the attorney for the Petitioner, Hon. Jason C. Riggs, P.O. Box 954, Auburn, AL 36831 or with the Deputy Chief Clerk of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama at 334-737-3670, as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published Or appear on the date of the hearing, as set above.

Hon. Bill English

Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2020-187

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JESSIE MURIAL WILLIAMS, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: ANY AND ALL HEIRS OR INTERESTED PARTIES OF JESSIE MURIEL WILLIAMS ESTATE

You are hereby notified that on the 29th day of April 2024, Asaila Nakema Thomas by and through her attorney Cody W. Foote filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama a Motion for Approval of Sales Contract in the Estate of JESSIE MURIEL WILLIAMS, deceased. It is therefore, ordered that a hearing be set for the 10th day of June 2024, at 10:00 o’clock, a.m. electronically via “ZOOM” for the hearing of said petition, and the taking of testimony in support thereof, at which time any next of kin can appear and contest the same if you see proper. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part.

BILL ENGLISH

Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

Case Number.: 2024-202

IN RE: The Estate of MILTON F. STOKEY, JR. A/K/A MILTON FRANCIS STOKEY, JR., Deceased)

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to PATRICIA WARREN STOKEY as Executor of the Estate of MILTON F. STOKEY, JR., deceased, on the 5th day of April, 2024, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of Milton F. Stokey, Jr.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2023-001

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARY JANE THOMASON, An incapacitated person

NOTICE OF FILING OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT

You will take notice that Neil Thomason, as Conservator of the Estate of Mary Jane Thomason, filed his account and vouchers for a Partial Settlement of the Estate on the 19th day of April, 2024, and that the 3rd day of June, 2024, at 2:00 o’clock p.m. has been appointed to hear said partial settlement.

Done this 7th day of May, 2024.

BILL ENGLISH

Judge of Probate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

CASE NO. 2024-259

ESTATE OF JAMES EMORY MORTON SR., DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of JAMES EMORY MORTON, SR., are hereby granted to James E. Morton, Jr. on the 30th day of April, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

James E. Morton, Jr.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of JANICE H. STEPHENS (A/K/A JANICE A. STEPHENS, Deceased

Case Number: 2024-251

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to CHARLEY L. STEPHENS II as Executor of the Estate of JANICE H. STEPHENS, deceased, on the 3rd of May, 2024, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of Janice H. Stephens

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JEAN MEACHAM PETERSON, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2024-276

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Victor M. Peterson on the day of 7th May, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

J. TUTT BARRETT

DEAN & BARRETT

P.O. Box 231

Opelika, AL 36803-0231

tutt@deanandbarrett.com

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF JEFFREY TODD MAPLES, SR., DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 15th day of May 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand and seal this the 15th day of May, 2024.

CRAWFORD S. MELTON

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.:2024-263

IN RE: The Estate of JOANNA M. HALL, An incapacitated person.

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT OF GUARDIAN AND CONSERVATOR FOR AN INCAPACITATED ADULT

TO: JORDAN HALL and any and all heirs of JOANNA M. HALL, an incapacitated adult, the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, a petition for the appointment of a guardian and conservator on behalf of JOANNA M. HALL. It is therefor, ordered that the 18th day of JUNE, 2024, at 2:00 o’clock, p.m. electronically via “ZOOM” virtual meeting website has been set and appointed as the day for the hearing of said petition, and the taking of testimony in support thereof, at which time any next of kin can appear and contest the same if you see proper. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to said hearing.

Given under my hand on 16th day of May 2024.

Bill English, Judge of Probate

Lee County, Alabama

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the contract for New Lab Building for the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries 991 Wire Road ,Auburn–’, AL 36832 for the State of Alabama and Montgomery County, Montgomery, AL 36832.

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Barganier Davis Williams Architects Associated, (architect/engineer) at 624 South McDonough Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.

Whatley Construction, LLC, contractor

PO Box 137

Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run once a week for four successive weeks for projects exceeding $50,000.00. For projects of $50,000.00 or less, run one time only. A copy of the publisher's affidavit of publication (including a copy of the advertisement) shall be submitted by the Contractor to the Design Professional for inclusion with DCM Form B-13: Final Payment Checklist for state agencies, PSCA-funded and other bond-funded projects.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

Case No.: 2024-290

In the Estate of GREGORY MARKLEY, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by Angeline H. Markley on May 21, 2024 pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE

