COMMUNITY CALENDAR | APRIL 10, 2024

ATTENTION ORCHID LOVERS

The East Alabama Orchid Society meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Opelika Public Library in Meeting Room 2, located at the rear of the library next to the train mural. Anyone interested in growing orchids is encouraged to attend the meetings. There are orchid growers of all levels and abilities who meet to learn and discuss growing orchids from the members. At each meeting, members will bring their blooming plants to share with the group. For more information about the meetings, contact David Stanbury at: stanbdm@auburn.edu.

SUSCC DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI DINNER

Southern Union State Community College will host its annual Distinguished Alumni Dinner on Thursday, April 11, at The Farm at Rocky Top in Auburn. A cocktail reception will begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $100, and patron-level sponsorships are also available. Nominations for the award are open until March 24. For more information about the Distinguished Alumni Award Dinner or nominating someone for the award, please contact Shondae Brown at (256) 395-2211, ext. 5145.

AU SYMPHONIC WINDS CONCERT

The Auburn University Symphonic Winds & Concert Band will perform on Thursday, April 11, at 7 p.m. at Woltosz Theatre. General admission tickets are $15.

AULNA PLANT SALE

The Auburn University Landscape and Nursery Association’s annual plant sale will be held April 12-14 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 407 S. College St. in Auburn.

PICKLEBALL SENIOR OLYMPICS

The Opelika Pickleball Club will host the Senior Olympics April 12-14, featuring a round-robin format. For more information go to www.opelikapickleball.com, and follow Opelika Pickleball Club on Instagram.

SMITHS STATION SPRING FLING

The city of Smiths Station will host the Spring Fling Community Event on Saturday, April 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall. There will be vendors, food trucks, a bake-off and a BBQ cook-off featuring chicken, ribs and pork butts. For vendor information and registration information, contact event coordinator Jilmeka Ashford at (334) 297-8771, ext. 8, or email jilmekaashford@smithsstational.gov.

BEST BUDDIES FRIENDSHIP WALK

The Best Buddies will host The Friendship Walk on Saturday, April 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 pm. at Dinius Park in Opelika, featuring food, games and a DJ for dancing. The event is one of the fundraisers that help support the organization’s mission to prepare its participants to live independently, acquire a job that aligns with their passion and other important opportunities. It is free to attend. To register to walk and create a team visit https://www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/auburn.

AU SPRING CHORAL CONCERT

Auburn University’s Spring Choral Concert will be held Sunday, April 14, at 3 p.m. at Auburn United Methodist Church.

PAUL TAYLOR DANCE COMPANY

The Paul Taylor Dance Company will perform in Woltosz Theatre at the Gouge Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday, April 16, at 7 p.m. Tickets, which range in price from $35 to $60, are available at https://goguecenter.auburn.edu/ticket-information.

THIRD THURSDAY POETRY @ PEBBLE HILL

The Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities’ Third Thursday Poetry Series on April 17 will feature readings by graduating students at 6 p.m. at Pebble Hill, located at 101 W. Debardeleben St. in Auburn.

ART SHOW SUBMISSION DEADLINE

The Auburn Arts Association will accept artists’ submissions through Friday, April 19, for the 19th Annual Juried Art Show and Preview Reception, to be held April 25, at the historic Nunn-Winston House in Auburn. Visit auburncityfest.com for a registration link.

AUBURN FLORAL TRAIL

The 2024 Auburn Floral Trail is underway now through April 19. The 14-mile, self-guided trail is broken into a 10.5-mile south trail and a 3.5-mile north trail with two bonus sections. Wayfinding signs are posted along the north and south trails to help visitors, cyclists and pedestrians navigate. Brochures with trail maps are available at City Hall, Auburn-Opelika Tourism and other city facilities. Brochures are also available online at auburnalabama.org/public-works/auburn-floral-trail.

APL HOSTS TWO EARTH DAY EVENTS

The Auburn Public Library will celebrate Earth Day with two events. On Saturday, April 20, kids of all ages are invited to participate in a variety of eco-friendly crafts and activities from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Youth Room. On Monday, April 22, APL will host an Earth Day movie matinee featuring the film “Wall-E” from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. These events are free and open to the public. For more information, send an email to libraryevents@auburnalabama.org or call (334) 501-3296.

OPELIKA LIBRARY HOSTS EARTH DAY EVENT

The Opelika Public Library will host an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Special Programs Room. Participants will paint planters, plant seeds and make seed bombs. All ages are welcome to the free event. For more information, email library@opelika-al.gov or call (334) 705-5380.

TASTE OF THE TOWN

Local chefs and caterers will showcase a tasting of their favorite dishes at the annual Taste of the Town on Tuesday, April 23, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Museum of East Alabama in downtown Opelika. Proceeds from the fundraiser provide for repairs and upkeep of the museum, located at 121 South Ninth St. Tickets cost $30 and are available at the museum or online at eastalabama.org. For more information, call (334) 749-2751.

JURIED ART SHOW

Thursday, April 25, is the date set for the 19th Annual Juried Art Show and Preview Reception presented by the Auburn Arts Association, the Auburn CityFest Committee and Auburn/Opelika Tourism. The reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the historic Nunn-Winston House on the grounds of Kiesel Park in Auburn. Food and drinks will be provided, and more than $1,000 in awards will be presented. This event is free to the public.

BO BIKES BAMA KICKOFF PARTY

Bo Bikes Bama will host a kickoff party on Friday, April 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Red Clay Brewing Company in Opelika. The event will feature a performance by Gretsch Lyles & The Modern Eldorados, as well as food and drinks. Bo Bikes Bama, an annual charity ride to raise money for disaster recovery and preparedness in Alabama, is set for Saturday, April 27. For more information, visit www.bobikesbama.com.

AUBURN CITYFEST

The 23rd Auburn CityFest will take place Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kiesel Park, and this year’s theme is “Space Adventures.” The rain or shine event will live music, interactive events and more than 100 arts and crafts, food and nonprofit vendors. CityFest is free and open to the public. For more info, visit auburncityfest.org.

SMITHS STATION SPRING FLING

The city of Smiths Station will host the Spring Fling Community Event on Saturday, April 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall. There will be vendors, food trucks, a bake-off and a BBQ cook-off featuring chicken, ribs and pork butts. For vendor information and registration information, contact event coordinator Jilmeka Ashford at (334) 297-8771, ext. 8, or email jilmekaash-ford@smithsstational.gov.

AUBURN LIBRARY BOOK SIGNING

The Auburn Public Library will host local children’s book author Dr. Sarah “Mimsy” Odom on Saturday, April 27, who will read from her book, “Xantu Learns to Read,” at Family Story Time, which starts at 9:30 a.m. Odom has written a series of children’s books using her grandson as her muse. She also writes devotional and journal motivational books. In addition to her writing, she is the president and chief executive officer for a student educational and motivational consulting company.

MAD HATTER’S TEA PARTY

The Junior League of Lee County (JLLC) will host its annual Mad Hatter’s Tea Party on Sunday, April 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Moore’s Mill Club Pavilion, located at 1957 Fairway Drive in Auburn. Proceeds enable the nonprofit JLLC’s mission of promoting volunteerism, developing women and improving the local community through effective action by trained volunteers. Spaces are limited — only 150 guests will be eligible to attend. Tickets are available online now at www.juniorleagueofleecounty.com.

KENTUCKY DERBY DAY

The 16th Annual Kentucky Derby Day is set for Saturday, May 4. Gates open at 1 p.m. at Storybook Farms, located at 300 Cusseta Road in Opelika. The fundraising event, “where horses, fashion and philanthropy race to the finish line,” is the largest Kentucky Derby party in Alabama. Tickets are on sale online now at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/derby2024.

AUBURN LIBRARY AUTHOR SIGNING

The Auburn Public Library will host nine-year-old local children’s book author Della Gardner on Saturday, May 4, who will read from her debut book, “Cornflowers Life,” at Family Story Time, which starts at 9:30 a.m.

NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY

National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) of Alabama is offering the Family-to-Family Program, a virtual family education program (on Zoom) beginning May 9 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The free eight-week educational program is for families and significant others of people with a mental health condition, peer led by individuals who have been through similar situations. It provides information and strategies for taking care of the person you love. Registration is required. Email laurajnh@gmail.com or call 205-267-2986 for more information.

10th ANNUAL FISHING RODEO

Join Auburn Parks and Recreation at the lake at Auburn Technology Park South on Saturday, May 11, from 7 to 11 a.m. for the 30th Annual Fishing Rodeo. Register at auburnal.myrec.om. Every participant must be pre-registered — there will be no registration the day of the event. The cost is $5 per child. This event is for children 14 years of age and younger. Each child will be permitted to bring home five fish and must be accompanied by an adult. If you plan to take home fish, please bring a bucket. Door prizes will be given out to lucky participants and prizes will be awarded to the biggest and smallest fish caught in each age catego-ry and the most fish caught overall. For more info, contact Sarah Cook at scook@auburnalabama.org or call Auburn Parks and Recreation at 334-501-2930.

ZUMBA CLASSES

Zumba classes are held on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Frank Brown Recreational Center in Auburn. Cost is $5 drop in, $25 for five classes and $40 for 10 classes. Register at auburnal.myrec.com.