County offers free waste disposal

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

HGOLDFINGER

@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

LEE COUNTY — Did you know, Lee County began offering free trash disposal days in the county last month

John McDonald, Environmental Services director, told the commission Monday night that the free disposal days have been popular so far.

“The first one went very well,” he said.“We set up five different locations throughout the county and collected over 51 tons.”

Recycling was also pulled from one location and there was about five tons worth.

The free disposal day will be repeated on April 6 from 8 to noon with five locations, McDonald said.

Two locations the department is considering are the Beauregard Elementary School and the Beulah Elementary School.

McDonald said that almost half of the 51 tons came from the most popular site, which was the Highway 280 site.

It was overcrowded at times, however, McDonald said. So the department hopes to relieve some of that congestion, he said.

“I just want to say thank you,” said District 2 Commissioner Ross Morris. “Thank you for what you do, what you mean to Lee County, what your department does. It’s not unnoticed and you’re very much appreciated.”

